Paris Hilton debuts weekly 'Cooking with Paris' YouTube series, makes 'infamous' lasagna as first dish

The hotel heiress is inviting everyone to spend a night in Paris’ kitchen with her newest YouTube series, aptly titled “Cooking With Paris.”

'GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF' CO-HOST SANDI TOKSVIG ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE AFTER THREE SEASONS

Paris Hilton debuted her first episode in what she says is going to be a weekly series of her cooking -- and apparently learning about her new kitchen. The inaugural episode has the celeb making her “infamous” lasagna, while also discovering that she has a cheese grater and a lot of spoons.

The 16-minute episode begins with Paris saying: “As you all know… well maybe not all of you know, but people who do know, know that I am an amazing cook,” before fondly reminiscing about growing up with her mom constantly making “pastas and lasagnas,” all while holding her Chihuahua named Diamond Baby.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Eventually, the heiress begins by opening a box of noodles and discovering, much to her chagrin, that they are not the already-cooked kind. After she gets the lasagna noodles in a pot, she shrewdly informs her viewers that the noodles “will shrink” and warns them to not break them in half or else it will “ruin the lasagna vibe.”

While her noodles “steam,” Hilton grabs her ingredients, which include a lot of ricotta and mozzarella cheese, before realizing that the mozzarella is not pre-shredded.

“This is so brutal,” Hilton announces while grating the cheese, advising her viewers to make sure they get shredded cheese to cut down on the “brutal” step of grating.

Actually, Hilton’s entire show is filled with helpful cooking tips -- such as be careful if you have long hair “because it can light on fire,” ripped noodles ruin “lasagna vibes” and should be thrown out, and “you don’t need to use cheese with milk, you can use organic cheese” -- which leads one to wonder if Hilton is actually sure of what cheese is.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Hilton starts making the lasagna sauce, which is created by cooking ground beef seasoned with three different types of salt (for some reason) and then using between two and three spatulas to mush the meat around the pan. And then combining the meat with jarred pasta sauce -- but not before straining the ground beef.

And it wouldn’t be a true Hilton production without a catchphrase, and 2020 seems to be all about “sliving,” a portmanteau of “slaying” and “living.”

Finally, Hilton is ready to layer her lasagna, which she does while wearing her special onion cutting sunglasses, before popping it into the oven to cook.

Despite it being her “infamous” specialty, Hilton seems a bit overwhelmed by the process and admits “lasagna’s, like, really hard to make,” before doubling back and saying, “actually, I don’t think it is.” She finally concedes that it “is a lot of steps compared to, like, toast of something.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

At the end of the production, the incredibly cheesy and dense pasta dish is taken out and Hilton poses proudly beside it, announcing that she will be continuing to create cooking content and inviting fans to weigh in on what she should make next. Likely something that doesn’t involve grating cheese.

“I’ll see you next Monday,” she says.

Yes, you will, Paris. Yes, you will.