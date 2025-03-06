Pamela Bach, 'Baywatch' actress and David Hasselhoff's ex wife, dead at 62

Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff has died at 62, Fox News Digital can confirm.

Bach-Hasselhoff, who died March 5, was married to actor David Hasselhoff from 1989 until 2006. The TV star's cause of death is being investigated by the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner's office.

The actress appeared alongside Hasselhoff in "Baywatch" for 10 seasons and also landed roles in "The Young and the Restless," "The Fall Guy," "Sirens" and "Knight Rider."

Bach-Hasselhoff is survived by the daughters she shares with Hasselhoff; Taylor and Hayley.

Fox News Digital reached out to representatives for Hasselhoff.

Bach-Hasselhoff celebrated her family in the last post shared with her thousands of followers on Instagram.

"As we step into 2025, my heart is full of gratitude, especially for my precious grandbaby, London," the actress wrote on New Year's Eve. "Watching her grow and seeing her smile light up my world is truly the greatest blessing. My wish for all of you this year is health, happiness, and an abundance of love. May 2025 be filled with beautiful moments, laughter, and all the blessings your hearts can hold."

"Here’s to a year of making cherished memories, spreading joy, and embracing every precious moment!"

Pamela and David met on the set of "Knight Rider" and married in 1989. They welcomed their two daughters in 1990 and 1992.

After a 16-year marriage, David filed for divorce from Pamela, citing irreconcilable differences. The divorce was finalized in 2006, and the court awarded joint custody of their daughters.

"I’ve always loved him and always will, and have love and compassion for him," Bach-Hasselhoff told The Associated Press at the time. "It’s a very, very sad day, but a day to move on."

Neither of Bach-Hasselhoff's two daughters have commented on the actress' death.

However, Hayley re-shared a photo of her parents and posted a white heart on her Instagram story.

