Bikini-clad Pamela Anderson pleas for Trump to pardon Julian Assange

Pamela Anderson is still trying to get Julian Assange freed from prison.

The "Baywatch" star, 53, made an attempt to get President Donald Trump's attention on Monday by posting a photo of herself in a bikini while holding a sign that read, "Bring Julian Assange Home Australia."

A second sign read, "I am Julian Assange. #FreeAssange."

“@POTUS please #pardonjulianassange,” she tweeted.

Assange was arrested at the Ecuadorian embassy in London in April 2019 after Ecuador withdrew his asylum. He is currently in a British prison awaiting an extradition trial to the U.S., where he will face espionage charges.

He was charged with conspiracy to commit computer intrusion for aiding Chelsea Manning in the cracking of a password to a classified U.S. government computer in 2010, the U.S. Justice Department announced.

Anderson has visited Assange in prison.

In an interview with "Good Morning Britain" in September 2019, Anderson advocated for the WikiLeaks founder's asylum and innocence.

"He was right seeking asylum because everything he said was going to happen, happened," she explained at the time. "He’s just a fantastic guy. I saw him, he hugged me and picked me up off the ground. He’s still this testament of human spirit."

When asked what the visit was like, she replied, "I went to visit him in prison. That's not somewhere you want to leave a dear friend. I care a great deal about Julian. I think he has been psychologically tortured.

"I just want people to understand that this is a good person who has dedicated himself to telling the truth to the public, which we deserve to know," she said. "Exposing war crimes and the people he’s exposed haven’t faced any penalty. But he’s sitting in prison because there are obviously more stories to keep."

The actress previously told Fox News she had a close "romantic" relationship with Assange.

“He’s definitely an interesting person, and there’s definitely a romantic kind of connection 'cause it’s a romantic struggle,” she told Harvey Levin on “OBJECTified” in 2018.

She added: “We have this closeness … he’s not close to people like he is to me.”

