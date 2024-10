Pamela Anderson revealed she's been battling depression for "a couple of decades," despite her luxurious Hollywood career.

Anderson, 57, appeared at the Zurich Film Festival for the premiere of Gia Coppola's "The Last Showgirl." The actress' career was recognized with the Golden Eye Award.

"I never thought I would be on stage, receiving an award like that," Anderson explained at the Zurich Film Festival, Variety reported. "I just want to keep working. I am excited to do more."

"I look at it now, and it feels like I went from ‘Baywatch’ to Broadway. I don’t know what happened in between, it’s all a big blur," she said. "I am just happy to be here, in this moment, because I think I have had depression for a couple of decades."

Anderson experienced somewhat of a career renaissance after the release of Ryan White's "Pamela, a Love Story" in 2023. The same year, Anderson published her memoir, "Love, Pamela."

"Ryan made that doc and that’s how Gia saw me. I always knew I was capable of more," she explained. "It’s great to be a part of pop culture, but it’s a blessing and a curse.

"People fall in love with you because of a bathing suit. It has taken a long time, but I am here."

Anderson gained fame as a Playboy model in the ‘90s. She appeared on the cover of the men’s magazine in 1989 and went on to be selected as the Playboy Playmate of the Month in February 1990.

The model appeared on the cover a total of 14 times, sealing her record as the Playmate with the most cover appearances. Anderson eventually transitioned from modeling into acting and landed the role of "Tool Time Girl" on "Home Improvement" in 1991.

The role helped her land a spot on "Baywatch," which further catapulted her to stardom.

Now, Anderson feels "far removed" from her Hollywood persona. The model has shed her "cartoon character" self and become more in touch with her natural beauty by not wearing makeup.

"That was the beginning of me letting go of the image I had always had of myself," Anderson recently told Better Homes & Gardens.

"What is this cartoon character that I’d created? OK, that was fun. But I’m not that person anymore."

