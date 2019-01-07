Padma Lakshmi stuns in red string bikini

Padma Lakshmi is kicking off 2019 by soaking up some sun.

The "Top Chef" host and judge, 48, was photographed rocking a red string two-piece while strolling along the beach barefoot during a Miami vacation on Sunday.

According to Lakshmi's social media posts, the mom of one was enjoying a girl's trip, sharing photos of herself over the weekend.

"🎵 Bienvenidos a Miami 🎵 😎🌴 #girlsweekend #2019 #beachreads," Lakshmi captioned an Instagram picture of herself wearing a yellow bikini and reading glasses while holding a book in her hands.

When she wasn't beachside, Lakshmi spent her time enjoying all of the eateries Miami has to offer, including tacos at Huahua’s Taqueria and a drag brunch at R House Wynwood.