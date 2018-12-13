Hottest celebrity bikini bodies of 2018

The year 2018 was the hottest year yet for several stars who stripped down and bared their beach bodies.
Whether it was dangerously revealing bikinis or curve-hugging one-pieces, these Hollywood celebs had no trouble finding the nearest camera to proudly unveil their sizzling styles and provide some shore-side inspirations for fans dreaming of endless summers.
After breaking a major sweat while narrowing down our list, check out some of our favorite snaps from 2018:
Aubrey Evans
(Playboy model Aubrey Evans flaunted her toned figure on the set of her 138 Water photoshoot where she draped her curves over a classic car for the campaign. — Splash)
Elizabeth Hurley
(At age 53, Elizabeth Hurley isn’t shy about celebrating her figure. The brunette British beauty, who made a major splash as a sought-after model and career during the ‘90s and 2000s, unveiled her itsy bitsy bikini from her swimwear line on Instagram. For more photos of Hurley, visit HollywoodLife.com. — Instagram)
Susan Lucci
Susan Lucci went viral after photos of her on the beach surfaced online in February. The “All My Children” icon, 71, stirred even more headlines this year when she stunned in unretouched swimsuit snaps for Harper’s Bazaar.
(Justice Apple)
Padma Lakshmi
Padma Lakshmi revealed why #NationalBikiniDay is one Instagram holiday we should always mark on our calendars. For more photos of Lakshmi, visit <a data-cke-saved-href="http://www.hollywoodlife.com" href="http://www.hollywoodlife.com">HollywoodLife.com</a>.
(Instagram)
Emily Ratajkowski
Model and former "Blurred Lines" star Emily Ratajkowski showcased a very revealing swimsuit for a sultry social media snap. For more photos of Ratajkowski, visit <a data-cke-saved-href="http://www.hollywoodlife.com" href="http://www.hollywoodlife.com" target="_blank">HollywoodLife.com</a>.
(Instagram)
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio got some sand between her toes, making time for a trip out to the beach in Malibu. The Victoria's Secret supermodel donned a black bikini, absorbing as much sunlight as possible. <a data-cke-saved-href="http://www.x17online.com/2016/06/alessandra_ambrosio_blonde_wig_joke_photos_061716" href="http://www.x17online.com/2016/06/alessandra_ambrosio_blonde_wig_joke_photos_061716" target="_blank"><strong>MORE: THANK GOD ALESSANDRA AMBROSIO DIDN'T GO BLONDE</strong></a>
(X17online.com)
Jessie James Decker
Country crooner Jessie James Decker stepped out in Miami showing off her slim and toned physique for a new South Beach Diet campaign.
(South Beach Diet)
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid, who recently rang in her 22nd birthday, enjoyed a day in the sun in a bubblegum-pink bikini. "Just a few more minutes of Vitamin D before the cold please," the model captioned her sexy pic.
(Instagram)
Eiza Gonzalez
Actress Eiza Gonzalez flaunted her toned physique on Instagram while visiting South Africa.
(Instagram)
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez made sure to soak up the sun during the sizzling season and even took time to admire her famous assets. — Instagram
Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo unveiled a red-hot look this year when she hit the waves, but not before striking a pose for the ‘gram. For more photos of Culpo, visit <a data-cke-saved-href="http://www.hollywoodlife.com" href="http://www.hollywoodlife.com" target="_blank">HollywoodLife.com</a>.
Rachel McCord
Model Rachel McCord stunned photographers during a photoshoot for Voir Eyewear in Los Angeles.
(Splash)
Kara Del Toro
GUESS Girl and former Carl’s Jr. star Kara Del Toro wasn’t shy about letting the world know she’s one proud sun worshipper. For more photos of Del Toro, visit <a data-cke-saved-href="http://www.hollywoodlife.com" href="http://www.hollywoodlife.com">HollywoodLife.com</a>.
Candice Swanepoel
Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel, who gave birth to baby number two in June, unveiled her heavenly features during the wintry season while on the beach in Miami.
(Splash)
Iskra Lawrence
British model Iskra Lawrence wore a blue swimsuit during a photo shoot in Key Biscayne, Florida.
(Splash)
Kim Kardashian
Reality TV star and mom of three Kim Kardashian has zero issues soaking up the sun while on a beach getaway. For more photos of Kardashian, visit <a data-cke-saved-href="http://www.hollywoodlife.com" href="http://www.hollywoodlife.com" target="_blank">HollywoodLife.com</a>.
(Instagram)
Danielle Herrington
Danielle Herrington made a splash this year when she landed the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in February of this year. The model is expected to appear in the coveted magazine again in 2019.
(Sports Illustrated)
Kate Upton
Before Kate Upton welcomed a baby girl in late November, she revealed the new Yamamay Summer Collection 2018. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl proudly showed off the Italian lingerie and beach wear’s designs for the sizzling season as she hit the beach in Miami with photographer Giampaolo Sgura.
(Splash)