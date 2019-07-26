'Top Chef' judge Padma Lakshmi getting solo cooking show on Hulu

Padma Lakshmi is cooking up a new television series with Hulu Kitchen.

It was announced on Friday that the “Top Chef” judge will be hosting a new series of her own with the streaming giant. The untitled project will reportedly follow the 48-year-old celebrity chef through 10 half-hour episodes as she travels through America exploring a diverse variety of culinary traditions, Entertainment Tonight reports.

“Each episode starts with a single dish that represents and connects to a community’s history and traditions, and explores the evolution of that immigrant community through that cuisine,” The Hollywood Reporter revealed.

"In the hands of different families and waves of immigration, an organic evolution emerges between traditional recipes and new approaches, different perspectives and emotions, all captured thru Padma's eyes," Hulu additionally said in a statement, as per ET.

A premiere date for the program has not yet been announced.

“It’s all happening,” Lakshmi told her Twitter following of 590,000 of the exciting news on Friday afternoon.

In similar headlines, it was announced in May that Chrissy Teigen and chef David Chang were collaborating on food programming for Hulu.

Their multiyear deal will cover several programs, beginning with a cooking show tentatively titled “Family Style,” starring the former model/cookbook author and Momofuku founder.

