Ozzy Osbourne's son Jack shares private family moments in emotional tribute to late father

Jack Osbourne is reflecting on the good times he shared with dad Ozzy Osbourne before his death.

On Wednesday, the 39-year-old shared a heartfelt tribute to the Black Sabbath frontman, who died on July 22.

"I haven’t really wanted to post anything since the passing of my father. My heart has hurt too much," Jack captioned the video on Instagram, which features candid photos and never-before-seen footage of Ozzy with his family throughout the years. "I’m gonna keep this short because he certainly hated long rambling speeches."

"He was so many things to so many people, but I was so lucky and blessed to be a part of a very small group that got to call him ‘Dad.’ My heart is full of so much sadness and sorrow, but also so much love and gratitude," he continued. "I got 14,501 days with that man and I know that is such a blessing. I think this quote best describes my father."



Jack then shared a quote by Hunter S. Thompson that read, "Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body ... but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming, ‘Wow! What a ride!’"



"That was my dad. He lived and he lived his life fully," Jack concluded. "I love you dad."

The montage features photos and video footage of the Osbournes, including sweet at-home moments of Ozzy with his grandchildren (Jack's children) Pearl, 13, Andy, 10, Minnie, 7, and Maple, 3.

The singer died from cardiac arrest, acute myocardial infarction, coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease, according to the death certificate obtained by the New York Times on Tuesday.

Representatives for Osbourne did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The family announced his death on July 22.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," the family said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital at the time. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family's privacy at this time."

Osbourne is survived by wife Sharon, daughters Kelly and Aimee, and son Jack, in addition to daughter Jessica and sons Elliot and Louis from his first marriage to Thelma Riley.

Last week, a procession of thousands walked the streets of Birmingham, England, to honor the legendary rock star as the hearse and accompanying vehicles made their way to the Black Sabbath bridge and bench.

According to The Daily Mail, Osbourne desired to be buried near a lake on his 250-acre property.

During a private memorial, a huge floral tribute on the grounds of the mansion spelled out the words, 'OZZY F---ING OSBOURNE', on the banks of the Osbournes' lake. Kelly shared an image of the floral arrangement on her Instagram story Friday.

Osbourne's long-time guitarist Zakk Wylde, along with Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson were among the guests who attended. Metallica frontman James Hetfield and Sir Elton John were also reportedly in attendance.

In a "Dear Ozzy" column for The Times in 2011, Osbourne shared his wishes for what he hoped his future funeral would be like, after a fan asked wheether it was "too morbid to plan your own funeral? Or is it a thoughtful gift for your surviving relatives?"

"I honestly don’t care what they play at my funeral; they can put on a medley of Justin Bieber, Susan Boyle and We Are the Diddymen if it makes ’em happy," Osbourne wrote. "But I do want to make sure it’s a celebration, not a mope-fest."

"I’d also like some pranks: maybe the sound of knocking inside the coffin; or a video of me asking my doctor for a second opinion on his diagnosis of ‘death,’" he continued. "There’ll be no harping on the bad times."

"So to answer your question, yes, a bit of planning is the right thing to do for the family you leave behind," he said. "It’s worth remembering that a lot of people see nothing but misery their whole lives. So by any measure, most of us in this country — especially rock stars like me — are very lucky."

"That’s why I don’t want my funeral to be sad. I want it to be a time to say ‘thanks.’"