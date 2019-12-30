‘Ozark’ star Julia Garner marries Foster the People frontman Mark Foster

Julia Garner had herself December to remember, capping off 2019 in style by marrying Mark Foster.

The “Ozark” actress wed the Foster the People lead crooner on Friday donning a Golden Age of Hollywood-inspired wedding gown designed by dressmaker Danielle Frankel.

Celebrity dress designer Zac Posen shared an adorable image to his Instagram of the newlyweds embracing; the photo showcases the details Garner’s gown and classic hairstyle to boot. Foster kissed his bride while wearing a classic black tuxedo and clean white shirt.

“Congratulations @juliagarner94 and @mistersmims 🕊💫,” Posen captioned the snap.

For her part, the 25-year-old actress also shared a black-and-white image of herself with her new husband, 35, as the pair cuddled in the back of a taxi cab – New York City hall tagged as the location for the noir-style snapshot. Garner is draped in a furry white coat and still clutching her bouquet of white roses.

“12/27/19 💍,” she captioned the dreamy photo.

Garner and Foster reportedly got engaged earlier this year during a trip to Yellowstone National Park, and the actress was even sighted donning a sparkler on her left ring finger while speaking on a For Your Consideration panel for “Dirty John” in Los Angeles in May.

Additionally, while accepting an Emmy award for best supporting actress in September, Garner also called the singer the “love of my life.”

Foster returned the gesture and shared an image to his Instagram of the "Americans" star holding her award.

“I’m beyond proud of this girl. congratulations you beautiful angel of a human,” he began in his caption to his fiancée. “It brings me immeasurable joy to see you lifted up and recognized by your peers, your industry, and your fans. you deserve every bit of love and respect.”

Foster concluded: “you’re so incredibly special. i consider myself the luckiest guy on the planet to be able to watch whatever you do from the front row, with a bag of popcorn and your hand wrapped in mine.”