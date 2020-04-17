'Outlander' star Sam Heughan defends coronavirus isolation in Hawaii after suffering online 'abuse'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

"Outlander" star Sam Heughan is defending his decision to self-isolate in Hawaii, thousands of miles from his home in the United Kingdom during the coronavirus pandemic, after experiencing what he says is nonstop abuse from the online community.

The 39-year-old actor took to his Instagram on Friday to inform his over 2 million followers that his mental health has been affected by constant criticism he's endured for the past six years. His breaking point came after he received "bullying" from adults who have criticized his whereabouts as the global health crisis rages on across the globe, he shared.

"After the past 6 years of constant bullying, harassment, stalking and false narrative I am at a loss, upset, hurt and have to speak out," Heughan's lengthy Instagram statement begins.

"It's affecting my life, mental state and is a daily concern. My costars, friends, family, myself, in fact anyone I'm associated with, has been subjected to personal slurs, shaming, abuse, death threats, stalking, sharing of private information and vile, false narrative."

Heughan hinted at ongoing "legal" drama with adults "who should know better" before shining a light on specific claims made against him that he says are untrue.

"Recently, these false claims vary from me manipulating fans, being a closet-homosexual, trying to mislead or exhort fans for money and disregarding Covid advice. I've done non (sic) of the above," he said.

In terms of his isolation in Hawaii, the actor revealed that he landed on the island before the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered non-essential businesses and travel.

"None of us knew how bad things would get but as the situation worsened, upon the advice of everyone I trust, I decided to remain in a safe environment," Heughan insisted. "It was a good decision. I'm safe, isolated, putting no one at risk and am not a burden to the locals."

The star shared he has no current plans to travel home to the U.K. because it would take "around 20 hours" to get there, in addition to being exposed to "danger."

He's also remaining cautious to pack up and leave the states because of a recent health battle he says he endured for three months. Without specifying his past physical ailments, Heughan said his mental health has drastically taken a toll due to being stalked and his email accounts being hacked.

He's since vowed to block "anyone that writes anything defamatory or abusive."

"As an actor in these times, we feel impotent," he furthered. "We can't do much but I have tried to use what leverage I have to provide a voice to charities that need it and hopefully a little entertainment or light relief."

Despite the seriousness of his claims, Heughan did thank his loyal fanbase for their support.