Oscars presenter Melissa McCarthy spoofs 'The Favourite' with bunny-covered outfit

Oscar attendees roared with laughter as Melissa McCarthy, alongside Brian Tyree Henry, entered the stage to present the award for Costume Design with a royal-like outfit covered with stuffed bunnies.

McCarthy's look was no doubt inspired by the character Queen Anne in "The Favourite," which was one of the nominees in the catefory. In the film, the queen had 17 fluffy rabbits, whom she referred to as her children.

McCarthy glanced around the room and took off her hat, debuting her slicked back hair as Henry began describing the artists who were nominated.

"These artists create a pastiche of textiles with authenticity yet never distract from the story," McCarthy, moving the mouth of a stuffed rabbit with her hand, then said as the audience giggled.

McCarthy was soon trending on Twitter, with more than 12,000 tweets discussing her wild look less than an hour into the show.

"Melissa McCarthy just won the night," one Twitter user weighed in.

"Melissa McCarthy with a late contender for best gown at the #Oscars," another joked.

"The train on Melissa McCarthy’s cape," a user then pointed out.

"This sealed my faith in humanity ilysm Melissa McCarthy #Oscars," a fan gushed.

The actress then used a puppet to help her open the envelope, announcing that "Black Panther" costume designer Ruth Carter took home the top prize in the category. It's Carter's first Oscar.

"This has been a long time coming," Carter joked, as ABC pointed out she has been nominated a total of three times.