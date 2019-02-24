'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke stuns on Oscars red carpet with new brunette bob haircut

"Game of Thrones" star Emilia Clarke debuted a drastic new look on the Oscars red carpet Sunday night.

Clarke, 32, showed off her roots (literally) ahead of Hollywood's biggest night, ditching her signature platinum blonde, long hairstyle and instead opting for a brunette bob. The actress, who plays iconic dragon queen Daenerys Targaryen on the hit HBO show, gave fans a preview of her new look on her way to the Oscars.

"Blondes have more fun eh?! Well I will see about that this fine #oscar2019 evening..... let the good times roll," Clarke captioned an Instagram post, tagging her celebrity makeup and hairstylists. The star rocked a lavendermetallic dress by Balmain and statement earrings.

Nearly 1 million people liked Clarke's post within just one hour.

Thousands of fans hailed the "queen's" latest look.

"You look fantastic!" one Instagram user exclaimed.

"You look stunning 😍 have fun," a second wrote.

"Have y’all seen anything more perfect?" another asked.

Of course, while on the red carpet Clarke was asked to spill some details about the last season of "Game of Thrones," which will return in the spring.

When Ryan Seacrest asked her how fans will respond to the finale, Clarke had one word: "Shocked"

“It took us a very long time for us to shoot this one for a very good reason,” Clarke explained, according to Page Six, adding that the end result is "going to be huge."

HBO confirmed the series will return in April 2019 with six episodes to conclude its run.

David Nutter, a director for the show, assured fans each episode would be action packed.

"Season 8 episodes will all I think be longer than 60 minutes. They’ll be dancing around the bigger numbers, I know that for sure," he confirmed in a Reddit AMA in November.