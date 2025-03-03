Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Entertainment

Oscars 2025: Sydney Sweeney, Olivia Wilde rock racy gowns at Vanity Fair party

Hollywood's biggest stars showed off their daring looks at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published
close
Oscars, Hollywood are disconnected from audiences: Raymond Arroyo Video

Oscars, Hollywood are disconnected from audiences: Raymond Arroyo

Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo calls out the Academy Awards and Hollywood for being disconnected from audiences on ‘Fox News Live.’

When it comes to fashion, the Vanity Fair Oscar Party did not disappoint. 

On Sunday, following the 97th Academy Awards in Beverly Hills, California, the night's biggest stars showed up to the highly-anticipated after-party, showcasing some of the most sexy and daring fashion trends of 2025.

From see-through gowns to neck-plunging ensembles, stars such as Olivia Wilde, Sydney Sweeney, Heidi Klum, Demi Moore, Lindsay Lohan, Selena Gomez and others stunned on the red carpet. 

Here is a look at some of the night's best-dressed attendees. 

OSCARS 2025: WINNERS AND LOSERS

Olivia Wilde, Sydney Sweeney, Heidi Klum

From left to right, Olivia Wilde, Sydney Sweeney and Heidi Klum were among the best-dressed attendees at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2025. (Getty Images)

Wilde nearly revealed everything with a sheer, cream-colored gown from Chloé. The "Don't Worry Darling" director wore lace underwear underneath and paired the outfit with a gold clutch. Sweeney wore a shimmery pink gown while Klum rocked a low-cut white feathered dress. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Sofia Vergara, Emily Ratajkowski Elle Goulding

From left to right, Sofia Vergara, Emily Ratajkowski and Elle Goulding all stunned on the red carpet. (Getty Images)

Sofia Vergara, Emily Ratajkowski and Elle Goulding all wore body-hugging gowns that accentuated their figures.

jessica alba. julianne hough, and selena gomez

From left to right, Jessica Alba. Julianne Hough and Selena Gomez shined on the red carpet. (Getty Images)

Jessica Alba, who recently split from longtime husband Cash Warren, wore a strapless black laced gown. Julianne Hough and Selena Gomez both sparkled in tight-fitting gowns that they paired with chic hairstyles. 

DEMI MOORE'S OSCAR NOMINATION MARKS CAREER HIGH AFTER NEARLY QUITTING HOLLYWOOD

Cynthia Erivo

British singer and actress Cynthia Erivo dominated the red carpet with her long train. (Getty Images)

Cynthia Erivo, who was nominated for best actress for her portrayal of Elphaba in "Wicked," changed from her all-black award-show ensemble to a sheer white dress that featured a long train. The actress paired the look with a heart-shaped purse. 

Katy Perry and husband Orlando Bloom cuddled up before walking into the exclusive party. 

OSCARS 2025 FASHION: DEMI MOORE, ARIANA GRANDE AND SELENA GOMEZ DAZZLE ON THE RED CARPET

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom share a sweet moment on the red carpet. (Getty Images)

Demi Moore, Halle Berry

Veteran actresses Demi Moore, left, and Halle Berry looked chic and classy while appearing on the red carpet. (Getty Images)

Veteran actresses Demi Moore and Halle Berry looked chic and classy while appearing on the red carpet. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

Trending