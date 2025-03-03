Oscars 2025: Sydney Sweeney, Olivia Wilde rock racy gowns at Vanity Fair party

When it comes to fashion, the Vanity Fair Oscar Party did not disappoint.

On Sunday, following the 97th Academy Awards in Beverly Hills, California, the night's biggest stars showed up to the highly-anticipated after-party, showcasing some of the most sexy and daring fashion trends of 2025.

From see-through gowns to neck-plunging ensembles, stars such as Olivia Wilde, Sydney Sweeney, Heidi Klum, Demi Moore, Lindsay Lohan, Selena Gomez and others stunned on the red carpet.

Here is a look at some of the night's best-dressed attendees.

OSCARS 2025: WINNERS AND LOSERS

Wilde nearly revealed everything with a sheer, cream-colored gown from Chloé. The "Don't Worry Darling" director wore lace underwear underneath and paired the outfit with a gold clutch. Sweeney wore a shimmery pink gown while Klum rocked a low-cut white feathered dress.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Sofia Vergara, Emily Ratajkowski and Elle Goulding all wore body-hugging gowns that accentuated their figures.

Jessica Alba, who recently split from longtime husband Cash Warren, wore a strapless black laced gown. Julianne Hough and Selena Gomez both sparkled in tight-fitting gowns that they paired with chic hairstyles.

DEMI MOORE'S OSCAR NOMINATION MARKS CAREER HIGH AFTER NEARLY QUITTING HOLLYWOOD

Cynthia Erivo, who was nominated for best actress for her portrayal of Elphaba in "Wicked," changed from her all-black award-show ensemble to a sheer white dress that featured a long train. The actress paired the look with a heart-shaped purse.

Katy Perry and husband Orlando Bloom cuddled up before walking into the exclusive party.

OSCARS 2025 FASHION: DEMI MOORE, ARIANA GRANDE AND SELENA GOMEZ DAZZLE ON THE RED CARPET

Veteran actresses Demi Moore and Halle Berry looked chic and classy while appearing on the red carpet.