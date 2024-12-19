Sydney Sweeney goes shirtless after slamming body-shamers

Sydney Sweeney continues to be unbothered.

Just days after she was mercilessly ridiculed online for bikini pictures captured by the paparazzi (and a subsequent fiery response of her own), the actress continued to show some skin, posting images on social media that showed off her svelte frame and highlighted her ambassadorship with Miu Miu.

In photos (and a video), Sweeney wore a $7,500 cashmere cardigan from the designer. She somehow made her outfit work without a shirt despite the inclement weather she wrote about in her Instagram caption.

SYDNEY SWEENEY SLAMS ONLINE BODY-SHAMERS AS SHE TRANSFORMS HERSELF FOR ROLE AS PROFESSIONAL BOXER

"Rain rain go away," the "White Lotus" star wrote. Dressed in dark denim and white sneakers, a carefree Sweeney modeled her Adventure mini nappa leather bag, which retails for $3,050, from a balcony. In the video, Sweeney, who is looking off into the distance, holds the bag close to her chest.

The post is timely because last week she was dealing with body-shamers.

The Daily Mail first published paparazzi photos taken of Sweeney at her new multimillion-dollar Florida Keys home. The actress, 27, was photographed walking around her property in a purple bathing suit. The comments left below the article predominately ranged from humiliating to vicious, many of which the actress chose to highlight in a response on Instagram.

Her response video flashed hateful comments on the screen, including "The Pillsbury Dough girl," and "Nothing stunning at all, outdated and not looking lean," before shifting to video of Sweeney training rigorously in the gym for an upcoming biopic in which she portrays boxer Christy Martin.

Paparazzi photos captured on the set of the film in October showed an unrecognizable Sweeney with dark hair and wearing loose-fitting athletic clothes. Not much is known about the film. Although, in May, Sweeney told Deadline she was excited to "transform" her body to be well-equipped to portray the athlete.

"I grappled and did kickboxing from 12-19 years old. I’ve been itching to get back into the ring, train and transform my body," she said. "Christy’s story isn’t a light one. It’s physically and emotionally demanding. There’s a lot of weight to carry. But I love challenging myself.

" Christy Martin not only legitimized female boxing, she overcame gender stereotypes and fought through emotional, physical and financial abuse. I’m passionate about the fighting world. Christy’s story shines a light on her incredible rise to the top while showing the struggles of fame behind the curtains. I feel compelled to tell a story about a woman who faced so much adversity and didn’t allow it to defeat her. It’s powerful, and emotional."

A representative for the actress did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.