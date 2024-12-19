Expand / Collapse search
Sydney Sweeney goes shirtless after slamming body-shamers

Photos of Sydney Sweeney by her pool in Florida went viral

Caroline Thayer By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines December 19

Sydney Sweeney continues to be unbothered.

Just days after she was mercilessly ridiculed online for bikini pictures captured by the paparazzi (and a subsequent fiery response of her own), the actress continued to show some skin, posting images on social media that showed off her svelte frame and highlighted her ambassadorship with Miu Miu.

In photos (and a video), Sweeney wore a $7,500 cashmere cardigan from the designer. She somehow made her outfit work without a shirt despite the inclement weather she wrote about in her Instagram caption.

SYDNEY SWEENEY SLAMS ONLINE BODY-SHAMERS AS SHE TRANSFORMS HERSELF FOR ROLE AS PROFESSIONAL BOXER

Sydney Sweeney in a black short sleeve plunging gown looks up and smiles holding a clear IMDb award

Sydney Sweeney took to Instagram to show off her body. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for IMDb)

"Rain rain go away," the "White Lotus" star wrote. Dressed in dark denim and white sneakers, a carefree Sweeney modeled her Adventure mini nappa leather bag, which retails for $3,050, from a balcony. In the video, Sweeney, who is looking off into the distance, holds the bag close to her chest.

The post is timely because last week she was dealing with body-shamers. 

Sydney Sweeney Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Sydney Sweeney was the subject of a series of paparazzi photos that showed her wearing a bikini at her home. (Getty Images)

The Daily Mail first published paparazzi photos taken of Sweeney at her new multimillion-dollar Florida Keys home. The actress, 27, was photographed walking around her property in a purple bathing suit. The comments left below the article predominately ranged from humiliating to vicious, many of which the actress chose to highlight in a response on Instagram.

Her response video flashed hateful comments on the screen, including "The Pillsbury Dough girl," and "Nothing stunning at all, outdated and not looking lean," before shifting to video of Sweeney training rigorously in the gym for an upcoming biopic in which she portrays boxer Christy Martin.

Sydney Sweeney in a black and nude corset dress at the premiere of 'Madame Web'

Sydney Sweeney slammed haters online for their comments on her appearance. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)

Paparazzi photos captured on the set of the film in October showed an unrecognizable Sweeney with dark hair and wearing loose-fitting athletic clothes. Not much is known about the film. Although, in May, Sweeney told Deadline she was excited to "transform" her body to be well-equipped to portray the athlete.

"I grappled and did kickboxing from 12-19 years old. I’ve been itching to get back into the ring, train and transform my body," she said. "Christy’s story isn’t a light one. It’s physically and emotionally demanding. There’s a lot of weight to carry. But I love challenging myself.

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney began her acting career when she was a child. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

"Christy Martin not only legitimized female boxing, she overcame gender stereotypes and fought through emotional, physical and financial abuse. I’m passionate about the fighting world. Christy’s story shines a light on her incredible rise to the top while showing the struggles of fame behind the curtains. I feel compelled to tell a story about a woman who faced so much adversity and didn’t allow it to defeat her. It’s powerful, and emotional."

A picture of a smiling Sydney Sweeney on a boat wearing a black bathing suit is taken from behind, accentuating her butt

Prior to filming, Sydney Sweeney spoke about how she was excited to "transform" her body to play Christy Martin. (Sydney Sweeney/Instagram)

A representative for the actress did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

