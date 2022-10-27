'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' features new Rihanna song 'Lift Me Up'

Rihanna came out of her music hiatus with the release of single "Lift Me Up," a song for Marvel's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

"Lift Me Up" is the first song Rihanna has released since her 2016 album "Anti." It was written by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and the film's director Ryan Coogler, and serves as a tribute to Chadwick Boseman.

Boseman, who played T'Challa/Black Panther in the first "Black Panther" movie as well as several other Marvel movies, "Captain America: Civil War," "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame," died after his battle with colon cancer in 2020 when he was 43 years old.

Rihanna confirmed her involvement with the upcoming movie on Twitter, where she posted a short clip of the song.

"After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I've lost in my life," Tems said in a statement. "I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them. Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor."

The second movie will put the supporting characters from the first film into more of a leading role, as they all mourn the death of King T'Challa. Lupita Nyong'o, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke and Martin Freeman all returned to their roles, with additional characters added.

"Lift Me Up" will release on Oct. 28, 2022, before the Nov. 11, 2022 release of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."