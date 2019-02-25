Oscars 2019: Fox studios take home six Academy Awards including best actress, actor

Twenty-First Century Fox had a big night at the 2019 Oscars, taking home six gongs including Rami Malek for best actor and Olivia Coleman for best actress.

Twenty-First Century Fox is home to both 20th Century Fox and Fox Searchlight studios. 20th Century Fox’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” took home four awards, with best sound editing, best sound mixing and best editing joining Malek, who won best actor in a leading role for his portrayal of rock legend Freddie Mercury.

OSCARS 2019 WINNERS LIST

Sister studio Fox Searchlight added to the total with two awards, Coleman’s best actress in a leading role victory for “The Favourite,” and “Skin” for best live-action short.

Fox Searchlight has been an Oscar powerhouse in recent years, as the studio is also responsible for films including “Slumdog Millionaire,” “12 Years a Slave,” Birdman,” ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” and “The Shape of Water.”

Disney, Universal and Netflix picked up four wins apiece on a night that demonstrated relative parity among major studios. But things could change before next year’s event.

“If Disney's acquisition of Fox had been completed by Oscar showtime, though, it would have been quite a different story. Combine the wins of Disney, Fox and Fox Searchlight, and the total comes to 10, which would have overshadowed the rest of the contenders,” The Hollywood Reporter’s Gregg Kilday pointed out.

Three of Disney’s four wins came from “Black Panther,” while Pixar’s “Bao” took home the animated short prize. Disney’s purchase of some Twenty-First Century Fox businesses is expected to become official before next year’s Oscars, giving the company a chance to dominate awards season going forward.