Oscar-nominated actress Sally Kirkland dead at 84

Oscar-nominated actress Sally Kirkland has died at 84, Fox News Digital can confirm.

"She was a force to be reckoned with and loved acting more than life," Kirkland's manager said in a statement shared with Fox News Digital. "With that love, she continued to work and transformed from a leading lady to deep, memorable character work." Kirkland's final film, "Sallywood," will be out Nov. 14.

The actress' representative, Michael Greene, said Kirkland died Tuesday morning at a Palm Springs hospice. Kirkland's friends previously launched a GoFundMe to help cover her medical expenses after fracturing four bones in her neck, right wrist and her left hip last year. An update shared to the GoFundMe account on Nov. 7 revealed Kirkland had entered hospice care weeks after suffering injuries from a fall.

"Thank you for all your love and support," the update read. "Sally is grateful for your kindness and love. Sally is on hospice now and is resting comfortably. Please hold and send the light for Sally."

Kirkland was best known for her role in "The Sting" alongside Paul Newman and Robert Redford. She also received an Oscar nomination for best actress and took home the Golden Globe for best actress for her performance in "Anna."

Kirkland married musician Michael Jarrett in 1975 and jazz producer Mark Hebert in 1985.

Both marriages ended in divorce.

Kirkland acted in such films as "The Way We Were" with Barbra Streisand, "Revenge" with Kevin Costner, "Cold Feet" with Keith Carradine and Tom Waits, Ron Howard's "EDtv," Oliver Stone's "JFK," "Heatwave" with Cicely Tyson, "High Stakes" with Kathy Bates, "Bruce Almighty" with Jim Carrey and the 1991 TV movie "The Haunted," about a family dealing with paranormal activity. She also had a cameo in Mel Brooks' "Blazing Saddles."

Her biggest role was in 1987's "Anna" as a fading Czech movie star remaking her life in the United States and mentoring a younger actor, Paulina Porizkova.

Kirkland was a series regular on "Valley of the Dolls" and "Charlie’s Angels." She also made appearances on "Criminal Minds," "Head Case" and "Roseanne."

Her later film credits included "Tom in America," "Richard III" and "80 for Brady."

Kirkland's work in the 1960s often included nudity. An early breakout was appearing in Andy Warhol's "13 Most Beautiful Women" in 1964. She appeared naked as a kidnapped rape victim in Terrence McNally’s off-Broadway "Sweet Eros."

Kirkland summed up her life’s duality in a 2002 interview with the Los Angeles Times, saying it was defined by "the dichotomy of spirituality and glamour, you know."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.