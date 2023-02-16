Expand / Collapse search
Orlando Bloom reveals Katy Perry relationship can be 'really, really, really challenging'

Katy Perry gets 'stressed' by some of the scenarios Orlando Bloom finds himself in, according to the actor

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Katy Perry walks CMA Awards red carpet Video

Katy Perry walks CMA Awards red carpet

Katy Perry walked the red carpet at the CMA Awards ahead of her performance with Thomas Rhett.

Actor Orlando Bloom isn't shying away from sharing how difficult things can be in his relationship with pop star Katy Perry, revealing in a new interview that things are sometimes "really, really, really challenging."

"We’re in two very different pools," he told Flaunt magazine of his fiancee and their careers. "Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands."

The "Carnival Row" actor divulged that things are not always easy, although he is aware of how lucky they are.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom first began dating in 2016.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom first began dating in 2016. (David Livingston/Getty Images for Fashion Media)

"I won’t lie. We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity, [but] I think we’re both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did," he said.

"There’s definitely never a dull moment," he said of his relationship with the "Firework" singer.

Orlando Bloom spoke candidly about the different pools he and Katy Perry find themselves in.

Orlando Bloom spoke candidly about the different pools he and Katy Perry find themselves in. (Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)

Bloom currently has a project in the works with Peacock TV, one that follows the actor putting himself in gravely dangerous scenarios. 

For the show, Bloom learned how to free dive, trying parachuting as well as wingsuiting, another type of skydiving in which the participant wears a suit with webbing under the arms to simulate wings. The stunts, Bloom admits, have "stressed" Perry. They have also made Bloom realize that he can't "wing it" like he used to.

In terms of what scares him now, Bloom admits it is much more emotional rather than physical. 

"I think not making good on a promise I’ve made to myself, that really scares me," he said. "To fulfill whatever that mission is for myself and to maintain a sense of dignity, and not to let the wheels fall off."

Orlando Bloom wears MISSONI for the cover of Flaunt Magazine.

Orlando Bloom wears MISSONI for the cover of Flaunt Magazine. (Kurt Iswarienko/Flaunt Magazine)

For the magazine spread, Bloom posed for a slew of shots, often flaunting his abdominal muscles.

In one photograph, Bloom, 46, modeled his boxers and a large MISSONI jacket, showcasing his toned figure.

Orlando Bloom poses in his boxers and a large MISSONI jacket for Flaunt Magazine.

Orlando Bloom poses in his boxers and a large MISSONI jacket for Flaunt Magazine. (Kurt Iswarienko/Flaunt Magazine)

