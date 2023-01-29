Katy Perry supports fiancé Orlando Bloom's ex-wife Miranda Kerr; duo stuns on red carpet

Katy Perry showed up in support of fiancé Orlando Bloom's ex-wife Miranda Kerr at the 20th anniversary G'Day USA Arts Gala 2023, where the supermodel was being honored on Saturday.

The Gala, which celebrates and showcases the innovative work of Australians in America, honored Kerr with the Excellence in Arts award.

"Known for her celebrated modeling career, she is also a dedicated philanthropist, a respected businesswoman & entrepreneur," the organization wrote of Kerr on their Instagram.

On the red carpet, Perry wore a stunning metallic two-piece Zimmerman set, which she joked was a representation of her favorite Kora Organics moisturizer, founded by Kerr.

"I am dressed as my all-time favorite facial moisturizer in the whole world," she told the crowd inside the event, documented on her Instagram story. "The ‘Turmeric Glow Moisturizer' from Kora Organics, created by Miranda Kerr, introduced to me by Flynn Bloom," referencing Kerr's only child with Bloom.

Kerr wore a white Alex Perry dress with a cinched waist and was accompanied by her husband, CEO and co-founder of Snapchat, Evan Speigel, at the Los Angeles event.

To her Instagram story, Kerr posted a video of herself on the red carpet with Perry's song "California Gurls" playing.

The "Roar" singer presented Kerr with the Excellence in Arts award, calling her a "sister from another mister, my health and wellness guru and the heart of our family." Kerr posted part of the speech to her Instagram stories.

Kerr also gave a glimpse into the real-life friendship she and Perry have forged, posting a behind-the-scenes video of the two "protecting the glam" by giving one another air kisses. Another photo showed the two women goofing around on stage, with Kerr captioning the photo "two award-winning singers."

Kerr, 39, has been transparent about her close relationship between her and Perry, 38.