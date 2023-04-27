Orlando Bloom brags about Katy Perry performing at King Charles’ coronation: 'She sang for the president too'

Orlando Bloom is proud of his fiancée, pop star Katy Perry.

During an interview for his new film, "Gran Turismo," Bloom, 46, gushed over Perry ahead of her performance at King Charles III’s coronation concert on May 7.

"My girl's going to be singing, that's fun. I'm not going to make it there, sadly, but she's representing which is cool," the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star told "Entertainment Tonight."

"She does those big, historical things. It's wonderful. She sang for the president too. She does that."

As Bloom referred to Perry’s performance during President Biden’s inaugural celebration, he wondered who her next major gig will be with.

"Who's left?" he laughed. "Maybe the pope. So yeah, it's exciting."

Despite the British-born actor not attending the royal event, he will be cheering on and supporting the "Teenage Dream" singer from afar.

Earlier this week, Perry, 38, revealed she hopes to bring "light and love" to King Charles’ coronation, as she gears up for her performance.

"I'm just so grateful to be asked for these moments and that I have the songs to I think support them," Perry said during an interview with Access Hollywood. "It's all about the songs at the end of the day."

The "American Idol" judge noted that she is an ambassador for one of the royal foundations, The British Asian Trust.

"It's natural because it's a foundation that helps in child trafficking which is massive and horrible," Perry explained. "I'm also an ambassador for UNICEF, so both of those things really are my core values and as a mother, I know first hand what's most important — which are these innocent children."

She continued, "I'm going there to represent myself as an ambassador and just to bring the light and the love. That's all I ever want to bring."

On April 14, the BBC announced the partial coronation concert lineup, which included Perry, Andrea Bocelli and Lionel Richie.

Charles and wife Queen Consort Camilla will be crowned Saturday, May 6 at Westminster Abbey.