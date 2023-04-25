Expand / Collapse search
Royals
Published

Katy Perry hopes to bring 'light and love' to King Charles’ coronation concert

The 'Firework' singer is set to perform at Windsor Castle on Sunday, May 7 for King Charles III's coronation concert

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
Prince Harry expected to attend King Charles III's coronation without Meghan Markle Video

Prince Harry expected to attend King Charles III's coronation without Meghan Markle

Gareth Russell, a historian, novelist and playwright, argues Meghan Markle is making a 'mistake' by not attending the coronation.

Katy Perry is gearing up to perform at King Charles III's coronation concert on Sunday, May 7.

During an interview with Access Hollywood, the "American Idol" judge said she is "so grateful" for the opportunity.

"I'm just so grateful to be asked for these moments and that I have the songs to I think support them," Perry began. "It's all about the songs at the end of the day."

The "Firework" singer noted that she is an ambassador for one of the royal foundations, The British Asian Trust.

KING CHARLES' CORONATION CONCERT: KATY PERRY AND LIONEL RICHIE WILL PERFORM

"It's natural because it's a foundation that helps in child trafficking which is massive and horrible," Perry explained. "I'm also an ambassador for UNICEF, so both of those things really are my core values and as a mother, I know first hand what's most important — which are these innocent children.

She continued, "I'm going there to represent myself as an ambassador and just to bring the light and the love. That's all I ever want to bring."

On April 14, the BBC announced the partial coronation concert lineup, which included Perry, Andrea Bocelli and Lionel Richie. 

Katy Perry, King Charles

Katy Perry shared details about her upcoming performance at King Charles coronation concert. (Getty Images)

"The concert will celebrate a new chapter in the nation's history, with themes of love, respect and optimism, celebrating the four nations, their communities and the Commonwealth," the BBC announced in a statement.

The BBC noted that as Charles' big day approaches, more performers are "due to be announced shortly."

Perry gears up for the big performance after several A-list stars turned down the opportunity to perform.

Katy Perry

"American Idol" judge Katy Perry said she is "grateful" for the opportunity to perform at King Charles' coronation concert. (Eric McCandless/ABC)

King Charles, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie

Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will perform at King Charles' coronation in May. (Getty Images)

Multiple reports claimed Harry Styles, Elton John, Robbie Williams and the Spice Girls all declined to perform at the coronation concert on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

It was previously reported that Adele and Ed Sheeran also said no to the historical gig.

Country music star Luke Bryan was actually bummed out that he didn't get an invitation to King Charles' big weekend like his fellow "American Idol" judges.

Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie

"American Idol" judge Luke Bryan said he was "jealous" that he didn't get invited to perform at King Charles' coronation concert like his co-judges, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. (Eric McCandless/ABC)

"They're not letting me in on any secrets because they know of my level of jealousy that I didn't get the invite," Bryan shared with Access Hollywood.

Charles and wife Camilla will be crowned Saturday, May 6.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

