Biden-Harris inauguration to include Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez performances

Many stars are gathering to honor Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as they become the next president and vice president of the United States on Jan. 20.

The Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) announced this week that a number of musical artists and celebrities will be participating in a variety of events from the actual inauguration ceremony at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., to a primetime event titled "Celebrating America" hosted by Tom Hanks.

Check out the big names below:

Inauguration Ceremony

Lady Gaga

The Grammy and Oscar winner will sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" in person at the inauguration ceremony.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez will give a musical performance at the ceremony.

"Celebrating America" Special

Justin Timberlake

Timberlake endorsed Biden in October.

"We have a long way to go to fix, undo, and rebuild this country ... but I hope now, despite the past four years, we’re on our way," Timberlake tweeted Wednesday.

Demi Lovato

Lovato said on social media, "I’m SO honored to announce that I will be joining @joebiden & @kamalaharris for their special event, Celebrating America. I was left speechless when I was asked to perform."

Ant Clemons

"To say that this is a dream come true, would be an understatement!" the singer-songwriter wrote.

He and Timberlake are reportedly going to perform their song "Better Days."

Jon Bon Jovi

Producers said the show "will showcase the American people’s resilience, heroism, and unified commitment to coming together as a nation to heal and rebuild."

Foo Fighters

The rock band headlined a virtual fundraiser for Biden in October during the campaign.

John Legend

Legend endorsed Biden in September and performed at the 2020 DNC and a campaign event in Pennsylvania before Election Day.

Bruce Springsteen

On Friday, the PIC announced Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington will introduce segments throughout the night ranging from stories of young people making a difference in their communities to musical performances.

All the performances will take place from various cities around the country.

"This inauguration presents a unique opportunity to spotlight the resilience and spirit of an America United," said Delaware State University president and Presidential Inaugural Committee CEO Tony Allen in a statement to the outlet. "We have witnessed countless heroes this past year step up to the frontlines and serve their fellow Americans, so we are telling their stories, spreading their collective light, and celebrating the best of our country and its people with this prime-time program."

"Celebrating America" will air 8:30-10:30 p.m. ET/PT and will broadcast live on various outlets.