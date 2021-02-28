Oprah Winfrey teases Meghan Markle, Prince Harry interview: 'Shocking things'

CBS released the first two promos for its highly anticipated tell-all Meghan Markle and Prince Harry interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Markle isn't heard speaking in either clip but Winfrey teases in one, "You’ve said some pretty shocking things here."

Harry is heard referring to his mother Princess Diana, "My biggest concern was history repeating itself."

"I’m really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you with my wife by my side because I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been for her going through this process by herself all these years ago," he continued.

OPRAH LANDS MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY'S FIRST SIT-DOWN INTERVIEW SINCE ENGAGEMENT

The special will air on Sunday, March 7. The interview will also be the couple's first sit-down since the royal couple's engagement.

"Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure," a press release revealed.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY EXPECTING BABY NO. 2

"Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family."

Winfrey attended the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding back in May 2018. Harry, 36, is currently working on a docu-series with the legendary daytime host and businesswoman for Apple TV+.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY WILL NO LONGER SERVE AS PATRONS FOR SOME ORGANIZATIONS

Winfrey also lives in the same neighborhood as Markle, 39, and Harry in Southern California, the area they moved to in summer 2020 after stepping back as senior members of the royal family in March.

Since moving to the United States, the Duke and Duchess have struck up major production deals with Netflix and Spotify for exclusive content.

In February, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Markle, 39, and Harry, 36, will not be returning as senior members of the British royal family.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special" airs Sunday, March 7, at 8 pm EST on CBS.