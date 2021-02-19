Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will no longer serve as patrons for some organizations

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will no longer serve as patrons for several organizations following the confirmation of their royal exit.

In early 2020, the pair announced that they'd walk away from royal life and agreed to revisit their decision in a year. Following their move to California, they chose to make permanent their life outside of their royal duties.

In a statement issued by Buckingham Palace on Friday, it was revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will "be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family."

Patronages, according to the Royal Family's website, "generally reflect the interests of the member of the Royal Family involved."

Following the announcements, various organizations associated with the couple spoke out about their partnerships -- both ending and ongoing.

Harry, 36, will remain the patron of The Invictus Games Foundation, which he created.

The foundation confirmed that the royal will maintain his post in a statement released earlier Friday, noting that it was "built on his ideas" and that he "remains fully committed" to the organization.

He exited his post at the Rugby Football Union, which thanked the prince "for his time and commitment" in his positions as "Patron and Vice Patron" in an online statement.

Similarly, the Rugby Football League thanked Harry "for his time, care and commitment" to the organization.

For Markle's part, she will no longer serve as the patron of Britain's National Theatre.

In a statement shared by the organization, they applauded the Duchess for championing "our work with communities and young people across the UK, and our mission to make theatre accessible to all."

Markle previously served as a patron of The Association of Commonwealth Universities, which the palace's statement said would revert to the Queen.

Charities Smart Works and Mayhew confirmed that Markle, 39, will retain her patronage.

The Queen's Commonwealth Trust also announced it's split from the pair. The organization said it felt "lucky to have had the keen support and encouragement" of Harry and Markle during their "formative years."

The London Marathon Charitable Trust, which Harry has served patronage for, did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report