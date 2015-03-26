Olivia Wilde, Justin Timberlake Say New Movie Mirrors Occupy Wall Street

Is it a case of life imitating art, or merely a coincidence? Andrew Niccol’s forthcoming sci-fi thriller, “In Time,” reflects the mood and concerns of the Occupy Wall Street protesters, according to its stars.

“The movie is a comment on the inequalities that are crushing 99 percent of the people in our society, and the movie really makes a statement that it's not right, and that in order for that to be dismantled, there's going to have to have to be a change at the kind of basic core moral level of society,” Olivia Wilde, who plays Timberlake’s mom in the movie, told FOX411’s Pop Tarts column at the Los Angeles premiere last week. “And it's going to have to take people reshaping their attitudes as to what you can turn away from, what you can ignore in terms of injustice.”

Wait a second. Wilde plays Timberlake's mom? She's younger than he is!

Here's why.

“In Time” is set in the future where time is literally money and aging stops at 25 – the age when the frontal lobe of the brain reaches full maturity – and the only means of staying alive is to earn, steal, or inherit more time. Timberlake’s character lives life moment by moment, until suddenly an onslaught of time enables him to step into the world of the wealthy, where he joins forces with a young heiress (Amanda Seyfried) in an effort to combat the corrupt system that continues to kill those who are innocent and struggling.

"It's miraculous how this movie's coming out right now and what we're dealing with economically. It's disturbing where we've come,” Seyfried said. “The rich just live forever and the poor get nothing. It’s absurd in the movie, but it's actually happening, in a way. It's really scary."

Timberlake also pondered how far-reaching Occupy Wall Street could potentially become.

“It's very serendipitous that this movie's coming out right now with Occupy Wall Street, Occupy Los Angeles, Occupy the World as it were,” Timberlake said. “We’ve always split everyone into the classes throughout history, obviously through race and wealth. Andrew is so good at shedding a light on it, at turning a mirror on us by using this other worldly concept. The film does that, and also kicks your ass.”

But if the timely political nature of “In Time” isn’t of interest, Wilde is advancing another reason to see it.

“It just has really sexy people,” she added.

