Olivia Newton-John 'feeling great' since cancer diagnosis three years ago, talks daughter’s upcoming wedding

Olivia Newton-John is "feeling great" amid her battle with breast cancer.

Gearing up for a busy 2021, Newton-John opened up to People magazine to give an update on her health and her plans for this year, which includes releasing a new duets record and attending her daughter's wedding.

"I'm so lucky to still be doing all these things," the 72-year-old actress, who was diagnosed with stage four metastatic breast cancer in 2017, told the outlet. "I don't think I imagined living this long! I feel very blessed."

Newton-John, who notes she's "feeling great," also discussed how her husband, John Easterling, has helped her throughout her battle with breast cancer with the use of cannabis.

OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN SAYS KELLY PRESTON’S DEATH ‘KEEPS ME GOING’ IN FIGHT AGAINST CANCER

"I'm very lucky to be married to a wonderful man who is a plant medicine man, and he has great knowledge," the "Grease" actress said. "Now he's growing medicinal cannabis for me, and it just has been wonderful. It helps me in every area."

The couple has even started the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, which helps research "plant-based medicine and other holistic and wellness therapies" in order to "discover kinder ways to prevent, treat and cure all cancers."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Adding on to the actress’ excitement for 2021 is being able to see her daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, 35, walk down the aisle for her wedding later this year. Lattanzi is set to wed her fiancé of 10 years, Matt Driskill.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Newton-John also discussed how the coronavirus pandemic has brought the mother-daughter pair closer together as they've been quarantining with each other.

"I worked my whole life, and the longest period I can remember being home was my pregnancy with Chloe and the first year or two of her life," Newton-John recalled. "So it's been wonderful reconnecting with my baby. She is my reason to be."