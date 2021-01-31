‘Grease’ star Olivia Newton-John details first kiss with John Travolta: ‘It was a beautiful day’

After more than 40 years since the release of "Grease," Olivia Newton-John has finally opened about what it was like to kiss leading man John Travolta.

The 72-year-old singer and actress sat down for an interview with Us Weekly, where she provided answers to the publication’s burning questions.

Newton-John revealed he first on-screen kiss with Travolta took place on the beach from the movie’s opening scene. The pair played the roles of Sandra Dee "Sandy" Olsson and Daniel "Danny" Michael Zuko, who were school sweethearts at Rydell High.

"It was a beautiful day," she recalled. "We were playing around in the water, and I don’t really remember exactly, but it was a very lovely day and an exciting moment because it was the start of the film, although everything was kind of out of order, but we did that. That was the first time we had kissed."

The seasoned actress noted that she was nervous about the initial kissing scene, but she admitted that she can’t remember if she rehearsed for it or rate the quality of the kiss since more than four decades have passed.

"She doesn’t remember," Newton-John’s daughter, Chloe Rose Lattanzi, chimed in with a laugh while she sat beside her mother for the interview.

"Just say 10, right," Lattanzi playfully urged when her mother couldn’t assign a number to Travolta’s kissing skills.

Newton-John quickly played along and agreed with the statement with: "Of course it was a 10. A 10 out of 10, yeah."

When it comes down to preparing for a romantic kissing scene, Newton-John said she doesn’t really know how to prep for one since she hasn’t had many throughout her career.

"I haven't had terribly many kissing scenes so it's not something that I know how to prepare for – you just do it. And you’re the character," she explained. "You’re playing a character… But, John is a lovely, sweet man and he made all my acting experiences really easy."