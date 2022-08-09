Expand / Collapse search
Ohio governor declares Dolly Parton Day to be August 9

Though the Imagination Library program, millions of free books are sent to kids under the age of five

By Ashlyn Messier | Fox News
Dolly Parton's Imagination Library has led to Governor Mike DeWine of Ohio to declare August 9 honorary Dolly Parton Day ahead of the country singer's visit to the state.

Parton will be stopping by Columbus, Ohio for a luncheon with Ohio's First Lady Fran DeWine to celebrate and promote the Imagination Library program.

The Imagination Library is a book gifting program. The program mails free books to children under the age of five, regardless of the family's income. According to the Imagination Library website, the program started in 1995 in Sevier County, Tennessee, Parton's hometown. 

Country icon Dolly Parton started the Imagination Library program in 1995 and has since sent millions of books to kids around the world. 

Country icon Dolly Parton started the Imagination Library program in 1995 and has since sent millions of books to kids around the world.  (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

The book gifting program became a quick success and started to expand to a national level and then reached expanded globally. After the program found success in the United States, the program launched in Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia. The newest addition to the Imagination Library is the Republic of Ireland, where the program launched in 2019. 

The program has reached many milestones through its many years of operation. In 2011, audio and braille books were added and in 2016, the library started to send out one million books every month. In 2020, the library gifted its 150 millionth book. 

Dolly Parton is being honored in Ohio for the Imagination Library. August 9 has been declared honorary Dolly Parton Day by Governor Mike DeWine ahead of her visit to the state.

Dolly Parton is being honored in Ohio for the Imagination Library. August 9 has been declared honorary Dolly Parton Day by Governor Mike DeWine ahead of her visit to the state. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Netflix)

As of now, there are over two million total children registered for the program and over 186 million books have been gifted to children around the world. 

According to a statement from the governor's office, the library mails over 327,000 books every month to kids in Ohio. 

