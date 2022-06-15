Expand / Collapse search
Dolly Parton donates $1M to infectious disease research

Dolly Parton also donated to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in April 2020 to fund COVID-19 vaccine research

By Haley Chi-Sing | Fox News
Singer Dolly Parton donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for pediatric infectious disease research, the hospital announced Wednesday. Parton previously donated to the medical center in April 2020 to help fund COVID-19 vaccine research. 

"Dolly’s previous support to infectious disease research, and also our pediatric cancer program, has already saved countless lives," Dr. Jeff Balser President and CEO of VUMC and Dean of the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine said in a statement. 

Parton's donation will fund further research in understanding how bacteria and viruses cause disease as well as diagnosing and treating infections in children throughout the world.  

Country music singer Dolly Parton made a $1 million donation to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to help fund research on pediatric infectious diseases.

Country music singer Dolly Parton made a $1 million donation to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to help fund research on pediatric infectious diseases. (Getty Images)

"I love all children. No child should ever have to suffer, and I’m willing to do my part to try and keep as many of them as I can as healthy and safe as possible," Parton said in the statement. 

Dolly Parton also donated to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in April 2020 to fund COVID-19 vaccine research.

Dolly Parton also donated to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in April 2020 to fund COVID-19 vaccine research. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP, File)

Parton's prior donation was made in honor of her longtime friend, Naji Abumrad, MD, professor of Surgery during the COVID-19 pandemic. That donation helped fund research teams working to increase knowledge on the coronavirus. 

Dolly Parton speaks onstage during the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

Dolly Parton speaks onstage during the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ACM)

Parton is known for philanthropy work throughout the years. She has previously donated to "the Barbara Davis Center for Childhood Diabetes, Save the Music Foundation, the Boot Campaign" and others, according to Billboard. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Haley Chi-Sing is a Fox News Digital production assistant. You can reach her at @haleychising on Twitter.

