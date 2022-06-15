Dolly Parton donates $1M to infectious disease research

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Singer Dolly Parton donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for pediatric infectious disease research, the hospital announced Wednesday. Parton previously donated to the medical center in April 2020 to help fund COVID-19 vaccine research.

"Dolly’s previous support to infectious disease research, and also our pediatric cancer program, has already saved countless lives," Dr. Jeff Balser President and CEO of VUMC and Dean of the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine said in a statement.

Parton's donation will fund further research in understanding how bacteria and viruses cause disease as well as diagnosing and treating infections in children throughout the world.

DOLLY PARTON INDUCTED INTO THE ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME DESPITE HER INITIAL DECISION TO ‘RESPECTFULLY BOW OUT’

"I love all children. No child should ever have to suffer, and I’m willing to do my part to try and keep as many of them as I can as healthy and safe as possible," Parton said in the statement.

DOLLY PARTON’S OLD PROPERTY-TURNED-VENUE OFFERS FREE WEDDINGS TO COUPLES IMPACTED BY WILDFIRES

Parton's prior donation was made in honor of her longtime friend, Naji Abumrad, MD, professor of Surgery during the COVID-19 pandemic. That donation helped fund research teams working to increase knowledge on the coronavirus.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Parton is known for philanthropy work throughout the years. She has previously donated to "the Barbara Davis Center for Childhood Diabetes, Save the Music Foundation, the Boot Campaign" and others, according to Billboard.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.