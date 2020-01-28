'Octomom' Natalie Suleman posts photo of 'miracle' octuplets on their 11th birthday

Natalie Suleman, known as "Octomom," posted a photo of her famous octuplets to commemorate their 11th birthday.

The mom of 14 became famous more than a decade ago when she gave birth to octuplets through in vitro fertilization (IVF). At the time she was already a mom to six other children--four sons and two daughters.

On Monday, Suleman, who Yahoo Entertainment notes used to go by Nadya, shared a snapshot of her eight kids posing at a long table wearing crowns to celebrate their birthday. Each one is holding up two fingers in a gesture meant to highlight their age, 11.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful angels. You are some of the kindest, most compassionate, caring human beings I’ve ever known. Words cannot express how grateful I am to be your mother,” Suleman captioned the birthday post. “You all have blessed my life immensely and I thank God daily for trusting me to care for, shape the lives of, and influence all of you.”

She went on to seemingly hit at the death of former NBA star Kobe Bryant, who was traveling in a helicopter over Calabasas, Calif. with his daughter, Gianna when it crashed, killing them and seven others on board Sunday.

“Recent tragic events of loved ones lost are a powerful reminder of how fragile, precarious, yet precious life is, as tomorrow is never promised. We need to hug our loved ones a little longer and a little harder while they are here,” she wrote.

The post concluded: “You are my miracles, my angels, and I will love you with all my heart, forever. Happy 11th birthday Noah, Maliyah, Nariyah, Isaiah, Jeremiah, Jonah, Josiah, and Makai.”

In the past, Suleman was heavily criticized for having too many children that she couldn’t afford to care for. In a recent interview with The New York Times, she explained that she has sometimes had to resort to desperate measures in order to pay her bills. She revealed that it costs $5,000 per month to run her household even though she only receives $1,500 worth of food stamps from the government.

Fox News’ Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.