Barack Obama
Published

Obama wins Emmy for best narrator for documentary series on national parks

Obama is now one of only two presidents to win an Emmy

By Landon Mion | Fox News
Former President Barack Obama won an Emmy Award on Saturday for his narration of a national parks documentary series.

Obama walked away with the best narrator award for the Netflix documentary series, "Our Great National Parks."

The five-part series, highlighting national parks from around the world, is produced by "Higher Ground," a production company founded in 2018 by Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama.

The ex-Democratic president beat out several big-name nominees for the award given at the Creative Arts Emmys, including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, David Attenborough and Lupita Nyong'o.

Obama is now one of two presidents, joining former President Dwight D. Eisenhower, to win an Emmy. Eisenhower received a special Emmy Award in 1956.

After receiving the award Saturday night, the 44th president is halfway to an EGOT, the achievement of winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. He has previously won two Grammys. 

A total of 17 people have won all four of the major U.S. entertainment awards.

Obama had already won two Grammy Awards for his audiobook reading of two of his memoirs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

