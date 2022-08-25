Obama set to headline Senate Dems' fundraiser ahead of midterms

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Barack Obama is set to participate in a Democrat-hosted fundraiser in September, just two months out from the November midterms.

The former president will be headlining the fundraiser with Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., the chairman of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, and they are expected to carry on a "conversation" in New York City on Sept. 8, according to the invitation obtained by Fox News Digital. The event was first reported by Axios.

General reception entry is $25,000 per guest, with VIP Reception and Photo Line entry set at $50,000 per person.

Fox News Digital reached out to Obama's office, which did not have a comment at this time. Fox News Digital also reached out to Peters' office but did not immediately hear back.

This is the second event announced this week that Obama will be headlining ahead of the November midterms, with Politico reporting Monday that the former president is set to headline a National Democratic Redistricting Committee fundraiser on Aug. 30. He will be joined by former Attorney General Eric Holder at the Martha's Vineyard event that will include dinner and a "discussion about democracy," according to Politico.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will support the committee's legal actions, its voting rights efforts, and candidates in November.

The recent news of Obama's fundraising ventures comes as polls inch closer and closer ahead of November, with new polls showing Republicans are expected to win the House in the midterms but on a much smaller margin than expected earlier. It is still unclear which party could take control of the Senate.

President Joe Biden's ratings are still at a relative low, with the latest Fox News poll showing a 42% approval rating of the president while 58% disapprove. Strategists expect the elections to be determined by voters' concerns about the country's economy, with inflation hitting a 40-year high in July.

Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act earlier this month, stressing that the legislation will not increase taxes for those making less than $400,000 a year. On Wednesday, the president announced his student loan handout that will cancel $10,000 of federal student loan debt for borrowers making less than $125,000 per year and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients.