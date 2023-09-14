'NYPD Blue' star Austin Majors' death details released after sudden passing at 27

New details surrounding "NYPD Blue" star Austin Majors' death have been revealed.

Majors' body was found by staff of the transitional housing facility where he was living at the time, according to a coroner's report obtained by Fox News Digital. The actor did not respond to a "bed check" around 9:33 p.m. PST on Feb. 11.

Paramedics who responded to the scene collected two rolled dollar bills, a shot glass with white powder residue, foil with white "crystal-like" powder and multiple rectangular four-segment pills, the report stated.

Majors had a history of abusing alcohol, Xanax, cocaine and ketamine.

Fox News Digital previously reported that Majors died from fentanyl toxicity. The place of death was listed as residence, and the manner was "accidental," according to the records shared at the time by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

Majors, whose legal name was Austin Setmajer-Raglin, died on February 11. The 27-year-old's family shared the news with Fox News Digital at the time.

"Austin Majors (Setmajer-Raglin) was an artistic, brilliant, and kind human being. Austin took great joy and pride in his acting career. From the time he was little, he never knew a stranger and his goal in life was to make people happy," the family said in a statement.

The actor's sister Kali also shared a statement to Facebook after his death.

"My big brother, Austin, is gone. He died last night. It’s so surreal to me still. He was only 27 with so much life left to live," she captioned her post that included a slideshow of images of the two.

Majors appeared on seven seasons of the hit series "NYPD Blue," which landed him several guest appearances on "According to Jim," "American Dad!" "Desperate Housewives," "An Accidental Christmas" and "How I Met Your Mother."

The actor's "NYPD Blue" co-star Dennis Franz was "shocked" to hear about Majors' death.

"Austin was always such a joy to have on the set, he brought smiles and happiness to everyone," Franz previously said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Some of my favorite scenes during the 12 years of ‘NYPD Blue’ are with 'Sipowicz' and ‘Theo.’ Every day that Austin worked, I would greet him with a special song, 'It's Austin Majors' Day' sung to the tune of ‘Howdy Doody Time.’"

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash contributed to this report.