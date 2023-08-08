'NYPD Blue' star Austin Majors' cause of death revealed after sudden passing at 27

Austin Majors, who gained fame during his childhood for his role on "NYPD Blue," died from fentanyl toxicity, Fox News Digital can confirm.

The place of death was listed as residence, and the manner was "accidental," according to the records shared by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

A spokesperson for the LA County Medical Examiner told Fox News Digital the case remains open.

Majors, whose legal name is Austin Setmajer-Raglin, died on Feb. 11. The 27-year-old's family shared the news with Fox News Digital at the time.

"Austin Majors (Setmajer-Raglin) was an artistic, brilliant, and kind human being. Austin took great joy and pride in his acting career. From the time he was little, he never knew a stranger and his goal in life was to make people happy," the family said in a statement.

The actor's sister Kali also shared a statement to Facebook after his death.

"My big brother, Austin, is gone. He died last night. It’s so surreal to me still. He was only 27 with so much life left to live," she captioned her post that included a slideshow of images of the two.

Majors appeared on seven seasons of the hit series "NYPD Blue," which landed him several guest appearances on "According to Jim," "American Dad!" "Desperate Housewives," "An Accidental Christmas" and "How I Met Your Mother."

The actor's "NYPD Blue" co-star Dennis Franz was "shocked" to hear about Majors' death.

"Austin was always such a joy to have on the set, he brought smiles and happiness to everyone," Franz previously said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Some of my favorite scenes during the 12 years of ‘NYPD Blue’ are with 'Sipowicz' and ‘Theo.’ Every day that Austin worked I would greet him with a special song, 'It's Austin Majors' Day' sung to the tune of ‘Howdy Doody Time.’"

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash contributed to this report.