North West compared to Bob Ross after Kim Kardashian posts her artwork

There appears to be another budding creative genius in the Kardashian-West family: 7-year-old North West.

The eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West apparently is a skilled painter after her mom posted her artwork online.

In fact, many fans commented on how North's mountain landscape looks similar to the work of famed painter Bob Ross.

"My little artist North," Kardashian, 40, wrote on Monday alongside a photo of North's snowy mountaintop painting.

"You’re telling me North West is out here drawing like she is Bob Ross.. and I’m over here still drawing stick figures at 25?!?" wrote one person on Twitter.

"You know what controversial opinion but I absolutely think it’s plausible that north west painted that painting. She’s probably had private art lessons by the best instructors possible for years," pointed out a fan.

Other users on social media weren't convinced it was actually North's work. "Impossible - Even @vangoghmuseum couldn’t do this...." reasoned one user.

"I want to watch a video of North West painting. I am absolutely dumbfounded at that picture kim posted and now I just have to see it live. Not even an ounce of that talent lives within me," said another.

"The chances of North West painting this picture are as good as my chances of winning the Olympics this year," someone else joked.

TikToker Camryn Frederickson revealed that her mother, Celeste Astor Frederickson, was the art teacher who just taught North how to paint.

She owns the For Art’s Sake studio in Westlake Village and said North came in two weeks ago.

"My mom taught me how to paint this and she taught North how to paint the same one, just two weeks ago," Camryn explained. "She's been an art teacher for 30 years and everyone who comes to her classes starts with the exact same painting when they're starting out."

Back in 2019, Kardashian gushed to Vogue Arabia. about how talented her kids are. "[North is Kanye's] twin. She is so creative, expressive and has so much of your personality. Saint, I think, has more of my personality," she said.