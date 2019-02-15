North West’s 7-year-old ‘boyfriend’ buys Tiffany & Co. Valentine's Day gift for young star

Five-year-old North West -- the daughter of mega-celebrities Kim Kardashian and Kanye West -- apparently has a 7-year-old boyfriend who’s already bought her gifts from the famed jeweler Tiffany & Co.

The Instagram account for Caiden Mills, who is the son of rapper Consequence, according to Elle, shows at least two photos of the young boy posing with the iconic blue bag from the store.

“Shout out to Northie, Babygirl I’ll see you soon,” the caption from one of the photos reads.

A photo from Valentine’s Day shows Caiden holding what is presumably the same bag and a box of chocolates.

The lavish gift -- especially from someone so young -- elicited reactions from social media users.

“So y’all telling me that North West has already got a freaking boyfriend while I’m out here spending Valentine’s Day with a chocolate cake????” one woman wrote.

“NORTH WEST HAS A BOYFRIEND??? Now I'm even more depressed on Valentine's Day” another wrote.

“North West has a boyfriend, and I'm just here begging my crush to talk to me [broken heart emoji] Life is so unfair,” a third wrote.

“North West got Tiffany and Co. for Valentine’s Day from her 7-year-old boyfriend and I can’t even get a text back,” a fourth said.

Caiden's father has worked with Kanye West in the past, and the two families appear to be good friends, according to Vanity Fair. In fact, Caiden recently attended the first birthday party for Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi Webster, who is North's cousin.