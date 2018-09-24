Kim Kardashian's daughter, North West, makes runway debut

North West is following in her parents' footsteps!

The oldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West strutted down a kid-friendly catwalk on Saturday as part of the L.O.L. Surprise Fashion Show, a star studded event with other famous kids, including Busy Phillips' daughter Birdie.

North was dressed as the character "Thrilla," wearing a red pleather skirt and jacket and black zip-up shirt, accessorized with sunglasses, a black Cult Gaia Ark bag, black shoes, and her hair in a cute top knot.

Kim Kardashian Has to Bribe 'Contour Queen' North West With Makeup!

The model to be also nailed her turn on the runway, prompting mama Kim to write, "Northie came through!" in the caption on the video.

Kardashian also shared a cute video of North and her fellow models doing a final walk with the caption, "Yessss walk queens!!"

The mom of three also posed with her adorable model for photos, beaming like a proud mama.

Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Videos of North West Being the Ultimate Big Sister

She also shared another cute pic of North, giving a fierce look even behind her little sunglasses alongside her fellow adorable kid models.

North is completely obsessed with L.O.L. Surprise already, so when we found out there was going to be an L.O.L. Surprise BIGGER Surprise Fashion show, she absolutely had to be involved," Kardashian said at the event.

"She loves to dress up like her favorite characters, so it was so exciting for her to actually become a real-life L.O.L. doll."

Watch Kim Kardashian, North West and Kris Jenner in a Fendi Fashion Video Set to Kanye West Song

North of course has been modeling practically from birth, and recently appeared with her dad and younger brother Saint in a fashion spread for Harper's Bazaar.