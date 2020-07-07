Nina Turner fires back at Debra Messing: 'The leader of the Karen coalition strikes again!'

Former Sanders campaign co-chair Nina Turner escalated her feud with Debra Messing, declaring her "the leader of the Karen coalition."

The clash began on Sunday after Turner slammed Messing's tweet decrying Kanye West's potential 2020 bid after the actress suggested such a presidential run would "take Black voters" from Joe Biden.

"You just can’t stop dipping can you @DebraMessing? Your connotation is racist," Turner scolded the "Will & Grace" star. "1. Black voters are not owned by anyone. Our vote should be earned every election cycle. 2. We can think for ourselves & don’t need your help. 3. Sometimes it’s best to stay out of family business."

"Karen” is a pejorative term that has emerged to label a demanding, middle-aged white woman who displays a sense of overbearing entitlement in various societal confrontations.

NINA TURNER BLASTS DEBRA MESSING FOR SAYING KANYE WEST 2020 BID WOULD 'TAKE BLACK VOTERS FROM BIDEN'

On Monday, Messing fired back, insisting that West's tweet is a ploy to aid the president.

"Oh PLEASE, Nina. Kanye is an avowed Trump supporter. Trump’s numbers have plummeted, Trump doubles down on his racist platform at Mt Rushmore, and 100 days before election Kanye is going to announce NOW? I thought you were smarter than [that] Nina. Clearly it is an attempt to help Trump," Messing wrote. "Biden swept the AA vote in the South. Kanye has millions of young AA fans. It’s not racist to say that Kanye can take Biden leaning voters from him. It’s NUMBERS. STATISTICS. If you want to use this to grab your spotlight, by all means. If you really care about the AA Community having their vote counted, I’ll have Stacey Abrams call [you] when I speak with her this week."

LIBERAL WRITERS, ACTIVISTS SIGN OPEN LETTER CALLING TO END 'CANCEL CULTURE'

On Tuesday, the former Bernie Sanders surrogate fired back.

"Debra, Debra, @DebraMessing so you go from bad to worse. The leader of the Karen coalition strikes again!" Turner wrote. "Although it is customary for the Karens to call the manager on Black folks, how dare you attempt to create public conflict between two Black women leaders in the public space. Not only is it disrespectful to @staceyabrams and me, it is disrespectful to our Black foremothers who sacrificed so we could have a voice in the first damn place."

"Karen” is a pejorative term that has emerged to label a demanding, middle-aged white woman who displays a sense of overbearing entitlement in various societal confrontations.

CNN MOCKED FOR REPORT ON EVERYDAY PHRASES WITH 'RACIST CONNOATIONS' LIKE 'MASTER BEDROOM,' 'BLACKLIST,' 'PEANUT GALLERY'

"Your attempt to use Stacey (as if Black women have not been used enough over the last 400 years) as the “Black manager friend card” proves my original point, which is Black people are not a monolith. 3. You questioning my intellect is one of the oldest smears in the book. Black people have faced this stereotype since the inception of this country."

Turner reiterated that it is "RACIST" to claim that Black people would vote for West, pointing out that the rapper "has white & Black fans yet you continue to insult Black voters." She then cited a stat that showed 40 percent of young Black voters "prefer progressive policies over popularity."

"Lastly, Don’t You Ever Fix Your Mouth to Question My Love for My People. I have been a Black Woman All My Life!" Turner exclaimed.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Kanye West has repeatedly floated a presidential bid in the past but has also expressed his support for President Trump, sharing an image of himself wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat and causing a media circus with his visit to the White House in 2018.