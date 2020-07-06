Nina Turner blasts Debra Messing for saying Kanye West 2020 bid would 'take Black voters from Biden'

Former Sanders campaign co-chair Nina Turner slammed Debra Messing for suggesting a 2020 bid from Kanye West would "take" Black voters away from Joe Biden.

Over the Fourth of July weekend, West sent shockwaves throughout the political and entertainment landscapes after West indicated via tweet that he was entering the presidential race.

"We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future," the rapper and fashion mogul wrote. "I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION"

While it is uncertain if West will actually launch a 2020 campaign, Messing took the tweet very seriously and sounded the alarm on Sunday that his candidacy could hand the November election to President Trump, responding to another Twitter user who speculated that the rapper and the president concocted a plan "to strip whatever support they can away from Biden as a last ditch effort."

"Absolutely," Messing responded. "He’s playing Jill Stein. He’s trying to take you g black voters from Biden. It’s disgusting."

That tweet didn't sit well with Turner.

"You just can’t stop dipping can you @DebraMessing? Your connotation is racist," Turner scolded the "Will & Grace" star. "1. Black voters are not owned by anyone. Our vote should be earned every election cycle. 2. We can think for ourselves & don’t need your help. 3. Sometimes it’s best to stay out of family business."

On Monday, Messing fired back, insisting that West's tweet is a ploy to aid the president.

"Oh PLEASE, Nina. Kanye is a avowed Trump supporter. Trump’s numbers have plummeted, Trump doubles down on his racist platform at Mt Rushmore, and 100 days before election Kanye is going to announce NOW? I thought you were smarter than than Nina. Clearly it is an attempt to help Trump," Messing wrote. "Biden swept the AA vote in the South. Kanye has millions of young AA fans. It’s not racist to say that Kanye can take Biden leaning voters from him. It’s NUMBERS. STATISTICS. If you want to use this to grab your spotlight, by all means. If you really care about the AA Community having their vote counted, I’ll have Stacey Abrams call [you] when I speak with her this week."

Kanye West has repeatedly floated a presidential bid in the past but has also expressed his support for President Trump, sharing an image of himself wearing the iconic "Make America Great Again" hat and causing a media circus with his visit to the White House in 2018.