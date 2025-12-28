Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Leonardo DiCaprio shows rare affection with girlfriend during intimate outing

The Hollywood actor, 51, and Italian model, 27, were first romantically linked in 2023 after meeting in Milan

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Titanic director James Cameron explains why he had to convince Leonardo DiCaprio to appear in the movie Video

Titanic director James Cameron explains why he had to convince Leonardo DiCaprio to appear in the movie

James Cameron told Fox News Digital Leonardo DiCaprio almost passed on playing Jack Dawson in "Titanic" because he thought the role was too easy.

Leonardo DiCaprio spent the holiday week leaning into love.

The actor was seen getting cozy with his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti during a Los Angeles lunch and shopping date — showing rare PDA that turned heads and fueled relationship buzz.

DiCaprio, 51, and Ceretti, 27, kicked off their outing with lunch at Architecture Café, where the pair sat close, as she appeared to wrap her arm around the Hollywood actor. They looked relaxed and affectionate during their intimate outing.

The notoriously private actor seemed at ease, as the Italian model leaned in toward her beau as they chatted and shared the moment away from the spotlight.

LEONARDO DICAPRIO WARNS YOUNG ACTORS ABOUT ONE CAREER-DAMAGING MISTAKE THEY MUST AVOID

Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti share affectionate moments while dining and shopping on Melrose Place, Los Angeles.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti were spotted enjoying lunch, shopping, and sweet PDA during a rainy day out on Melrose Place. (SPOT / GAMR / BACKGRID)

PDA has long been a rarity for DiCaprio, who typically keeps his relationships low-key. But during the lunch stop, the couple appeared unbothered by attention, appearing comfortable together.

Following their meal, the pair strolled over to the A.P.C. store for some shopping.

Inside the boutique, DiCaprio and Ceretti were seen sharing a sweet kiss — another uncommon moment from the usually reserved Hollywood star.

LEONARDO DICAPRIO, 50, CALLS HIMSELF 'EMOTIONALLY 32' IN CANDID INTERVIEW ON AGING

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti wear suits

This past summer, the "Titanic" star was spotted spending time with his girlfriend as the two cruised off the coast of Spain. (Andreas Rentz/Getty Images, Moritz Scholz/Getty Images)

The affectionate exchange offered a glimpse into the couple’s growing comfort together, even in public settings.

DiCaprio kept things casual in a black sweatsuit and matching hat, while Ceretti opted for an understated look and was photographed with a Chanel bag by her side. The two appeared to be all smiles during their rare outing.

The sighting comes after the Hollywood couple were seen enjoying a sun-soaked summer yacht trip in August, where they were also seen keeping things relatively low-profile.

LEONARDO DICAPRIO SAYS SECRET TO HOLLYWOOD SURVIVAL IS TO 'DISAPPEAR AS MUCH AS YOU POSSIBLY CAN'

Leonardo DiCaprio at party with girlfriend and Jamie Foxx

Natasha Poonawalla, Christian Louboutin, Jamie Foxx, Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti attend the Summer Gala by Gala One Saint-Tropez 2025. (Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Amend)

This past summer, the "Titanic" star was spotted spending time with his girlfriend as the two cruised off the coast of Spain.

The couple were photographed on board taking in the summer sun together. Ceretti wore an animal-print bikini while DiCaprio kept it simple in a black bathing suit.

Vittoria Ceretti walks the runway during the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Vittoria Ceretti walks the runway during the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images)

The two were first romantically linked in 2023.

Earlier this year, Ceretti gave a rare and intimate look into what it’s like dating the famous actor.

As the 27-year-old opened up about their whirlwind relationship, she confessed the one thing that irked her the most about their romance.

Leonardo DiCaprio sits on a panel

PDA has long been a rarity for DiCaprio, who typically keeps his relationships low-key. (Antony Jones/Getty Images for Warner bros.)

When asked if she believes there’s a "risk" in being labeled DiCaprio’s "girlfriend," she replied, "Yes."

"As soon as you're in a relationship with someone who has a larger following than you, you become 'girlfriend of' – or 'boyfriend of,' for that matter. And that can be extremely annoying," Ceretti said in an interview with Vogue France.

"Suddenly, people are talking about you as so-and-so's girlfriend who was so-and-so's ex. So, it's not nice to think that you can't love whoever you want, because of the labels people need to stick on you."

Ceretti revealed that the two had met in Milan but declined to share any specific details.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

