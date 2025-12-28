Leonardo DiCaprio shows rare affection with girlfriend during intimate outing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Leonardo DiCaprio spent the holiday week leaning into love.

The actor was seen getting cozy with his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti during a Los Angeles lunch and shopping date — showing rare PDA that turned heads and fueled relationship buzz.

DiCaprio, 51, and Ceretti, 27, kicked off their outing with lunch at Architecture Café, where the pair sat close, as she appeared to wrap her arm around the Hollywood actor. They looked relaxed and affectionate during their intimate outing.

The notoriously private actor seemed at ease, as the Italian model leaned in toward her beau as they chatted and shared the moment away from the spotlight.

PDA has long been a rarity for DiCaprio, who typically keeps his relationships low-key. But during the lunch stop, the couple appeared unbothered by attention, appearing comfortable together.

Following their meal, the pair strolled over to the A.P.C. store for some shopping.

Inside the boutique, DiCaprio and Ceretti were seen sharing a sweet kiss — another uncommon moment from the usually reserved Hollywood star.

The affectionate exchange offered a glimpse into the couple’s growing comfort together, even in public settings.

DiCaprio kept things casual in a black sweatsuit and matching hat, while Ceretti opted for an understated look and was photographed with a Chanel bag by her side. The two appeared to be all smiles during their rare outing.

The sighting comes after the Hollywood couple were seen enjoying a sun-soaked summer yacht trip in August, where they were also seen keeping things relatively low-profile.

This past summer, the "Titanic" star was spotted spending time with his girlfriend as the two cruised off the coast of Spain.

The couple were photographed on board taking in the summer sun together. Ceretti wore an animal-print bikini while DiCaprio kept it simple in a black bathing suit.

The two were first romantically linked in 2023.

Earlier this year, Ceretti gave a rare and intimate look into what it’s like dating the famous actor.

As the 27-year-old opened up about their whirlwind relationship, she confessed the one thing that irked her the most about their romance.

When asked if she believes there’s a "risk" in being labeled DiCaprio’s "girlfriend," she replied, "Yes."

"As soon as you're in a relationship with someone who has a larger following than you, you become 'girlfriend of' – or 'boyfriend of,' for that matter. And that can be extremely annoying," Ceretti said in an interview with Vogue France.

"Suddenly, people are talking about you as so-and-so's girlfriend who was so-and-so's ex. So, it's not nice to think that you can't love whoever you want, because of the labels people need to stick on you."

Ceretti revealed that the two had met in Milan but declined to share any specific details.