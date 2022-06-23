'Masked Singer's' Nicole Scherzinger reflects on music collabs, 'having the honor of performing with Prince'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The Masked Singer" judge Nicole Scherzinger is reflecting on some of her favorite collaborations, one in which includes working with music icon Prince.

The singer-songwriter and dancer recently teamed up with deejays and music producers David Guetta, Dimiti Vegas and Azteck on the new house single, "The Drop".

"I’ve been a fan of all these guys for years," she shared with Fox News Digital. "And I’ve known David for many years, and we’ve always wanted to work together! … He said to me in Ibiza, I’m so happy we are finally collaborating! Dance music is usually the soundtrack to summer, right? My birthday is at the end of June and every year I’m usually in Europe with a group of friends, and we always make a playlist of the tunes that make us feel most alive - ‘the soundtrack to our summer’. A great beat, a catchy melody and some epic vocals make for the perfect dance music collaboration."

She continued: "Also, as my fans know I LOVE TO DANCE! So, it just makes sense. I’ve got such a broad interest in music that I’ve never wanted to be tied to just one genre. I’ve collaborated with Andrea Bocelli and Andrew Lloyd Webber, to 50 Cent, Snoop and Missy Elliot and to having the honor of performing with Prince to Jason Bonham, son of John Bonham of Led Zeppelin."

Scherzinger, who is very passionate about her love of dance, added, "This is the first time I’ve really ventured into the dance world, and I’d definitely love to do more. I’ve also wanted to also collaborate more with artists from Hawaii, and the Philippines where I’m from, it’s something I’ve explored a little and look forward to doing more of."

As for the possibility of the tune, which is currently streaming, being a summer hit?

Scherzinger says, "I am too and am so grateful for Dimitri bringing us all together on this track. It’s such a BANGER! It was such an easy, and natural process recording this track with the boys, and so much fun! Guetta closed his set in Ibiza with our new track, and it was a really special moment to see the crowd go crazy for it! He prefaced the new single by saying we are making history! And that’s exactly what it felt like.

"It was iconic for all of us to be together on stage for the first time premiering the song with everyone! It has set the tone for the rest of summer! I love the hook! And I love that the entire song isn’t complicated, it’s just simple, catchy and will probably get stuck in your head, and then make you want to ‘drop drop drop drop drop’ when you hear it in the club. The hook and beat are so infectious!"

