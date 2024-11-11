Whoopi defends Pussycat Dolls singer after 'Make Jesus First Again' hat backlash: 'It's just a hat'

"The View" co-hosts defended singer Nicole Scherzinger after she was targeted on social media for liking a Jesus hat in the likeness of the red MAGA hat worn by supporters of President-elect Donald Trump.

Scherzinger, who is currently performing as Norma Desmond on Broadway's "Sunset Boulevard," is a former judge on the reality singing competition, "The Masked Singer," who rose to fame in the 2000s as the lead singer for the all-women musical group, "The Pussycat Dolls."

She drew backlash on social media this week after expressing interest in a red "Make Jesus First Again" hat shared by British comedian Russell Brand. Brand, who converted to Christianity this year, has expressed support for Trump.

Scherzinger responded to Brand's post by asking: "Where do I get this hat!!!?" along with a praying hands emoji and a red heart emoji.

Her post was reportedly deleted within 24 hours after drawing negative comments. Page Six reported that the singer later apologized in a post to her Instagram stories on Friday, saying she didn't mean for her comment to be interpreted as "politically related."

"Many presumptions are being drawn, which do not reflect who I am, what I stand for or who I voted for," her apology continued.

"I believed that the posts I engaged with were about encouraging people to choose love and faith — ‘putting Jesus first.’ For me Christ embodies peace, compassion, hope and — above all — unconditional love, especially for those who may feel it least right now," her post read.

Regardless, several social media users continued to call out Scherzinger in the comments under Brand's post, leading the co-hosts of the liberal talk show, "The View," to weigh in on Monday.

"People, I think, are making a lot out of this," Whoopi Goldberg reacted, calling Scherzinger, who was raised Catholic, "very devout."

Co-host Ana Navarro agreed that the social media backlash to the singer's post was "overkill" and people were "losing their minds."

"Right now, social media is a rough, rough place to be. You can literally post a picture of puppies and there will be people attacking you," she added. "To me, this is so ridiculous and stupid, and she shouldn't have apologized."

Co-host Sara Haines called the mob mentality on social media so "poisonous and toxic."

Fellow co-host Sunny Hostin agreed it was "ridiculous," referencing how some theater critics are suggesting Scherzinger, whose "Sunset Boulevard" Broadway performance has been critically-acclaimed, could lose out on a Tony Award nomination because of the social media post.

"I think it is because emotions are so raw right now, you know?" Hostin said. "I think people are revisiting how they’re going to engage and how they are moving in this society, and so — but I think this is just ridiculous, but I think it is really reflective of how people are feeling right now."

Goldberg ended the segment by scolding critics who were clamoring for the singer to get canceled.

"She's brilliant in the show. She liked a hat. Relax," Goldberg lectured. "She liked a hat about Jesus. I would think that would be a unifying thing… It’s the hat. It’s just a hat."