Jessica Alba stuns in revealing bikini snaps from luxury family getaway

Jessica Alba is sharing snaps from her recent "escape."

In a recent Instagram post, the "Sin City" actress gave her followers a glimpse of her family vacation, which included pictures with her three children, ocean views, inspirational quotes and nights out with her friends. Also included in the carousel of photos were multiple snaps of her in bikinis.

"Take me back to this dreamy slice of heaven with my favorite humans!" she wrote in the caption. "Truly the most family-friendly, peaceful escape. The spa, the food, our villa… everything was perfect and we had the sweetest Thanksgiving holiday together. Thank you, @zadunreserve 🤍 Besos."

One of the photos features Alba standing poolside in a brown bikini with black designs, which she paired with sunglasses and a sun hat. She also gave fans a peek at her toned abs with a shot of her legs as she lounged by the pool.

Also included in the slideshow was a video of her lying on the beach in a green bikini, in addition to a video of her on a boat in a white bikini with brown stripes.

Alba's three kids — Honor, 17, Haven, 14, and Hayes, 7 — were prominently featured in the post. Hayes can be seen playing on the beach and eating s'mores with Alba, and all three children posed for photos with her while dressed in matching blue and white outfits.

"Looks like a fantastic holiday 👏 and beautiful sunsets 👏👏," one fan wrote in the comments section, while another added, "Wonderful beautiful family ❤️💋."

"❤️❤️You look like you should be their sibling. You guys are all beautiful. ❤️❤️❤️," a third commenter wrote.

The actress shares her three kids with her estranged husband, Cash Warren. The two met while filming the 2005 movie "Fantastic Four" and got married in May 2008. After 16 years of marriage, the two announced their separation in January 2025, with Alba filing for divorce a month later, in February.

She recently spoke about what it was like to film a nude scene for the film, which she said was something she "dreaded."

"I thought that was awful," she said, according to the New York Post . "It was very humiliating in real life. I grew up with a pretty conservative family, and I am a pretty modest person. I dreaded that scene for weeks. I have a lot of whiplash from those days."

Alba explained the character she played in the film, Sue Storm, was someone she "looked up to," adding that while "she was very maternal and very kind," she was not a pushover.

"She had a great moral compass. No matter who you are, you can look up to her," she said. "Oftentimes, the women in these stories need to be saved by a guy or the villain, the problem in the story. This was back then. It’s different now."

