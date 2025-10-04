Expand / Collapse search
Nicole Kidman's six-word Tom Cruise divorce jab resurfaces after Keith Urban split

Oscar winner's witty response about wearing heels from 2001 interview gains new attention

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Nicole Kidman walking the red carpet at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards Video

Nicole Kidman walking the red carpet at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards

Nicole Kidman, nominated for her leading role in "Babygirl," greeted fans and photographers as she walked the carpet at the Golden Globes.

Nicole Kidman’s six-word quip about her divorce from Tom Cruise is going viral after her split from Keith Urban.

Appearing on "The Late Show with David Letterman" on Aug. 2, 2001, Kidman was in the middle of her highly publicized divorce from Cruise when the late-night host opened the interview with a blunt question. 

"I heard you're getting divorced, how's that going?" he asked at the time. 

NICOLE KIDMAN FILES FOR DIVORCE FROM KEITH URBAN CITING 'MARITAL DIFFICULTIES'

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise at the 1997 Academy Awards.

Nicole Kidman's divorce from Keith Urban has people talking about an old joke she made about her divorce from Tom Cruise. (Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage)

Letterman remarked that her appearance on the show was a good sign things were "all right," to which she responded with a half-smile, telling him "I'd probably still be here" even if they weren't.

When asked whether people were constantly bringing up her breakup, the Oscar-winning actress admitted, "Um, yeah, I get a lot of questions."

Kidman’s next six-word quip left the audience cheering — and fans are still buzzing years later.

With a sly smile and a pause, Kidman delivered, "Well, I can wear heels now."

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise at the premiere of "Eyes Wide Shut" in 1999.

Nicole Kidman was famously married to Tom Cruise for more than a decade.  (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

The audience erupted in applause, and even Letterman laughed. "Let’s move on," Kidman said. "Now we move on."

Kidman joined Letterman at the time to promote her horror film, "The Others." 

NICOLE KIDMAN AND KEITH URBAN'S MARRIAGE BREAKDOWN 'HASN'T BEEN A SECRET' AMONG INNER CIRCLE: REPORT

Letterman went on to make cheeky remarks during the interview, as Kidman and the late-night host continued to trade playful banter.

"Things are fine. It’s fine," Kidman said, brushing off her high-profile split with Cruise. Then, with a smirk, she threw it back to Letterman: "How was your divorce?"

Clips of the 2001 interview have sparked fan reaction on social media, with users making the comment, "Good. I've been missing her excellent taste in shoes."

Nicole Kidman hugs husband Tom Cruise from behind

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman met on the set of 1990's "Days of Thunder." (Vinnie Zuffante)

Before marrying Urban in 2006, Kidman was famously married to Cruise for more than a decade. The two met on the set of "Days of Thunder" in 1989, married the following year and adopted two children, Isabella and Connor, before splitting in 2001.

The interview clip has resurfaced online following news that Kidman and Urban have called it quits after 19 years of marriage.

On Sept. 30, Kidman filed for divorce from Urban. She cited "irreconcilable differences" and ongoing "marital difficulties," according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Kidman listed Sept. 30 as the couple’s date of separation.

In the filing, the "Big Little Lies" star asked to be named the primary residential parent of the couple’s two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

The country star stepped back into the spotlight just days after the curtain dropped on his marriage to the Hollywood actress.

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban

Kidman listed Sept. 30 as the couple’s date of separation. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

In his first concert after Kidman filed for divorce, the country superstar took the stage in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 2 with a show full of surprises, one being the absence of Maggie Baugh, a guitarist for Urban who has been thrust into the narrative of his split from Kidman.

The guitarist has recently been in the spotlight after a video began circulating that shows Urban changing a lyric in his song "The Fighter," originally written for Kidman, to name Baugh during a September concert.

Maggie Baugh and Keith Urban performing on stage at the iHeartCountry Festival in Austin, Texas.

Maggie Baugh, seen playing with Keith Urban here, has been getting attention for her on-stage interactions with the country star. (Amy E. Price/Getty Images)

It has been noted that Urban often changes these particular lyrics. "The Fighter" was originally recorded as a duet with Carrie Underwood, and when the two performed the song at the 2017 CMT Music Awards, he sang her name instead of "baby."

At the Oct. 2 show, Us Weekly reported that Urban dropped the song altogether.

One notable moment in the country singer's performance came when Urban strummed through his 2024 track, "Heart Like a Hometown." During that performance, a slideshow of photos appeared, and despite the divorce news, a photo of Kidman and their two children was featured.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

