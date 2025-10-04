Nicole Kidman's six-word Tom Cruise divorce jab resurfaces after Keith Urban split

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nicole Kidman’s six-word quip about her divorce from Tom Cruise is going viral after her split from Keith Urban.

Appearing on "The Late Show with David Letterman" on Aug. 2, 2001, Kidman was in the middle of her highly publicized divorce from Cruise when the late-night host opened the interview with a blunt question.

"I heard you're getting divorced, how's that going?" he asked at the time.

Letterman remarked that her appearance on the show was a good sign things were "all right," to which she responded with a half-smile, telling him "I'd probably still be here" even if they weren't.



When asked whether people were constantly bringing up her breakup, the Oscar-winning actress admitted, "Um, yeah, I get a lot of questions."

Kidman’s next six-word quip left the audience cheering — and fans are still buzzing years later.

With a sly smile and a pause, Kidman delivered, "Well, I can wear heels now."

The audience erupted in applause, and even Letterman laughed. "Let’s move on," Kidman said. "Now we move on."

Kidman joined Letterman at the time to promote her horror film, "The Others."

Letterman went on to make cheeky remarks during the interview, as Kidman and the late-night host continued to trade playful banter.

"Things are fine. It’s fine," Kidman said, brushing off her high-profile split with Cruise. Then, with a smirk, she threw it back to Letterman: "How was your divorce?"

Clips of the 2001 interview have sparked fan reaction on social media, with users making the comment, "Good. I've been missing her excellent taste in shoes."

Before marrying Urban in 2006, Kidman was famously married to Cruise for more than a decade. The two met on the set of "Days of Thunder" in 1989, married the following year and adopted two children, Isabella and Connor, before splitting in 2001.

The interview clip has resurfaced online following news that Kidman and Urban have called it quits after 19 years of marriage.

On Sept. 30, Kidman filed for divorce from Urban. She cited "irreconcilable differences" and ongoing "marital difficulties," according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Kidman listed Sept. 30 as the couple’s date of separation.

In the filing, the "Big Little Lies" star asked to be named the primary residential parent of the couple’s two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

The country star stepped back into the spotlight just days after the curtain dropped on his marriage to the Hollywood actress.

In his first concert after Kidman filed for divorce, the country superstar took the stage in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 2 with a show full of surprises, one being the absence of Maggie Baugh, a guitarist for Urban who has been thrust into the narrative of his split from Kidman.

The guitarist has recently been in the spotlight after a video began circulating that shows Urban changing a lyric in his song "The Fighter," originally written for Kidman, to name Baugh during a September concert.

It has been noted that Urban often changes these particular lyrics. "The Fighter" was originally recorded as a duet with Carrie Underwood, and when the two performed the song at the 2017 CMT Music Awards, he sang her name instead of "baby."

At the Oct. 2 show, Us Weekly reported that Urban dropped the song altogether.

One notable moment in the country singer's performance came when Urban strummed through his 2024 track, "Heart Like a Hometown." During that performance, a slideshow of photos appeared, and despite the divorce news, a photo of Kidman and their two children was featured.