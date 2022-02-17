Nicole Kidman’s latest magazine cover leaves fans ‘very confused’ over ‘mind-boggling’ concept

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It appears Nicole Kidman’s latest cover shoot has fans divided, drawing some confusion among social media users for its "mind-boggling" concept.

On Thursday, Vanity Fair released new images and an accompanying video of Kidman donning a "student"-style look from Miu Miu to ring in the 28th edition of its long-running Hollywood cover issue – which is intended to highlight the best performances in the business.

"Presenting our 28th annual Hollywood Issue, starring Academy Award nominee Nicole Kidman," the publication captioned an Instagram post premiering the new photos. "The ‘Being the Ricardos’ star has held the keys to Hollywood for decades, and her latest role as Lucille Ball clinched her a fifth Oscar nomination. Still, after 40 years of acting in more than 80 film and TV projects, Kidman says she approaches each role like she is fresh out of theatre class."

Other A-listers featured in the commemorative issue include Idris Elba, Penélope Cruz, Kristen Stewart, Benedict Cumberbatch, Simu Liu, Andrew Garfield and MJ Rodriguez.

However, many on social media were quick to comment on the outfit donned by the Lucille Ball embodiment which exposed her midriff area.

"One of the most prolific actresses (and also most beautiful) and she is presented as a skimpily dressed school girl in 2022," wrote one commenter. "Who thought this was a good idea? The mind boggles."

Others echoed similar sentiments with one Instagram user replying, in part, that they were "very confused by this completely bizarre and unexpected look. And not in a good way."

Another user wrote: "Why is this distinguished adult dressed as a schoolgirl?" while another commenter quipped, "Is this part of the Metaverse, because it doesn’t look real."

"Would love to hear the concept behind this… 'Cause I don’t get it," added another commenter, with another writing that the outlet "fumbled on this entire shoot."

Meanwhile, others loved it with one person writing, "You look stunning," on Kidman's own social media post which featured her cover shoot. "Very very beautiful beautiful," said another person. "Sensational," said one individual.

During Paris Fashion Week, Miu Miu debuted its spring/summer 2022 season and one of the looks was "rebellious school girl meets chic teacher," as described by Vogue UK. Celebs like Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber have recently rocked similar looks from the brand with the latter modeling for Miu Miu’s latest campaign.

A rep for Vanity Fair did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.