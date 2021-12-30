Nicole Kidman calls out 'sexist' question about Tom Cruise marriage: 'I would ask not to be pigeonholed'

Nicole Kidman is shutting down questions about her past.

The 54-year-old actress recently made waves for her performance as television icon Lucille Ball in Amazon's "Being the Ricardos" and is expected to gather an Oscar nomination for her portrayal.

During a recent interview with The Guardian, Kidman opened up about Ball's tense relationship with husband Desi Arnaz. During the discussion, she was asked about her own previous marriage to Tom Cruise.

Kidman and Cruise, 59, were married from 1990-2001. They share two adopted children Isabella, 29, and son Connor, 26.

During the interview, Kidman made note of her affinity for Ball and Arnaz's "extraordinary" relationship and how it didn't have "a happy ending."

"You can’t make people behave how you want them to, and sometimes you’re going to fall in love with someone who isn’t going to be the person you spend the rest of your life with," she noted. "And I think that’s all very relatable. You may have kids with them. You may not, but they were very much in love."

The Guardian reporter asked Kidman whether her comments were reflective of her marriage to Cruise.

"Oh, my God, no, no. Absolutely not. No," she insisted. "I mean, that’s, honestly, so long ago that that isn’t in this equation. So no."

The outlet reports that Kidman became "angry" at the question.

"And I would ask not to be pigeonholed that way, either," Kidman added. "It feels to me almost sexist, because I’m not sure anyone would say that to a man. And at some point, you go, ‘Give me my life. In its own right.’"

Kidman has been married to country music star Keith Urban since 2006. They share daughters Sunday, 13, and Faith, 11.