Nicole Kidman appears as Lucille Ball in first trailer for 'Being the Ricardos'

Nicole Kidman appeared as Lucille Ball in the first trailer for "Being the Ricardos," which was released on Tuesday.

Kidman, 54, is joined by actor Javier Bardem, 52, who plays Ball's husband Desi Arnaz in the film.

The biopic chronicles the lives of Ball and Arnaz. They were married from 1940 until 1960. The couple starred on the sitcom hit "I Love Lucy."

The trailer shows different scenes from the biopic while Kidman as Ball narrates. The short trailer ends with the reveal of Kidman as Ball as she recreates a scene from "I Love Lucy."

The casting of Kidman and Bardem was criticized by some, mostly because Bardem, a Spanish actor, had been cast as Arnaz, who was a Cuban-American.

However, director and producer Aaron Sorkin called the pair the "greatest actors ever" while talking about the casting.

"I think that the people thought that we've cast them as Lucy and Ricky Ricardo," Sorkin told Entertainment Tonight back in February.

"The film takes place during a production week of ‘I Love Lucy’ – a Monday table read to Friday audience taping, with a whole bunch of long flashbacks which are telling the story that got us here – and because there's a table read, there's rehearsals and then there's tape night, we do see moments of them being Lucy and Ricky Ricardo."

"But mostly they are playing Desi Arnaz and Lucille Ball," he added. "And they're going to be fantastic. These are two of the greatest actors ever."

Kidman opened up about taking on the role of Ball calling the casting a "wonderful prospect."

"I love Lucille, having looked now and delved into her," Kidman told Variety. "She’s an amazing woman. I’m very excited for people to see what Aaron found out about her and the way he’s interpreted Desi and Lucy and the way that it’s so rich. I didn’t know any of this."

The Amazon Studios film is set to premiere in theaters on Dec. 10 and on the video streaming platform on Dec. 21.