Nicole Kidman reveals how Keith Urban reacts to her on-screen sex scenes: 'He doesn't know much'

Nicole Kidman revealed how her husband, Keith Urban, deals with some of the steamier romance scenes she has to film as an actress.

The Emmy and Oscar-winning actress has been married to the country singer since 2006. In that time, her career has taken her to many places, including lovemaking scenes that forced her to explore romantic connections with other actors on a strictly professional level. Speaking on E! News’ "Daily Pop" she revealed how she and Urban keep their real-life romance out of her professional fake ones.

It turns out the secret is a combination of Urban understanding her artwork and knowing himself enough to not ask too many questions.

"My husband is an artist, so he understands all of it, and he also does not get involved," Kidman explained. "He sees the show at the very end when it's a show, all edited together, and he's fresh eyes. He doesn't read any script, he really doesn't know what's going on on the set, he's got his own career that he's completely absorbed in."

The "Big Little Lies" star added that Urban "doesn’t know much about what I’m really doing."

Kidman previously explained that Urban’s understanding of her profession has actually helped her performance in recent years. Speaking to Glamour UK in November, Kidman noted that she’s only able to reach the dark places her characters have to go in projects like "The Undoing" and the upcoming "Nine Perfect Strangers" because she knows she’s got her husband and kids at home to allow her to reground herself in reality.

"You're having to constantly dig into the depth of your past, your desires, your future - everything. My lifelong work is emotions and keeping them there, ripe and raw," she explained at the time. "Then being able to put them away and going to live your real life is the sort of the quandary. It’s like being a boxer. When you put a boxer in a ring you say, ‘OK, you're allowed to knock that person out. Now, step out of the ring, go walk down the street and don't hit anybody.’ That's your discipline."

"I have a very good relationship. It is a very soothing, comforting place for me to go, and he's a very strong, warm, kind man," she added of the country crooner. "I'm very fortunate to have that in my life, because it's a really strong place to be able to go and curl up. And this is a lonely world, right?"