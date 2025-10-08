Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman admits public scrutiny can ‘destroy you’ in interview ahead of Keith Urban split

Oscar winner shares parenting advice as 17-year-old daughter begins modeling career

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
close
Nicole Kidman walking the red carpet at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards Video

Nicole Kidman walking the red carpet at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards

Nicole Kidman, nominated for her leading role in "Babygirl," greeted fans and photographers as she walked the carpet at the Golden Globes.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nicole Kidman is no stranger to the spotlight.

In a candid interview, the Oscar-winning actress shared her advice on handling public scrutiny and online judgment — lessons she’s passing on to her teenage daughters.

When asked about dealing with negativity, Kidman told Vogue, "Literally walk away from it … it will destroy you."

NICOLE KIDMAN LEANS ON DAUGHTERS SUNDAY ROSE AND FAITH MARGARET AS SHE NAVIGATES KEITH URBAN SPLIT

Split photo of Nicole Kidman poses with her daughters, Sunday Rose Kidman Urban and Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban, at the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show during Paris Fashion Week.

Nicole Kidman attends the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 6, 2025, with daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. (Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

She has encouraged her daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, to, as Vogue described, "follow Taylor Swift’s advice and shake it off."

Sunday Rose, who began modeling last year and has already walked the runway for luxury brand Miu Miu, is learning to navigate fame herself, Kidman said. 

"It’s very frightening for me," the mother of four admitted. "[But] I started working at 14, so I don’t really have a leg to stand on."

The "Babygirl" actress shares her two youngest children with Keith Urban. Kidman filed for divorce from Urban on Sept. 30 after 19 years of marriage.

Nicole Kidman with her daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret at the Chanel fashion show during Paris Fashion Week in October 2025.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban share two daughters. (Dominique Charriau/Getty Images)

NICOLE KIDMAN DEBUTS STRIKING NEW LOOK WITH DAUGHTERS AFTER KEITH URBAN SPLIT

Before marrying Urban in 2006, Kidman was married to Tom Cruise for more than a decade. The two met on the set of "Days of Thunder" in 1989, married the following year and adopted two children, Isabella and Connor, before splitting in 2001.

Meanwhile, Kidman reflected on life’s unpredictable turns in her Vogue cover story.

When asked about life in her 50s, she said, "How many times do you have to be taught that you think you know where your life is going and then it isn’t going in that direction?"

At the time the interview was conducted, Kidman and Urban’s split had not yet been publicized. By the time the Vogue interview was published on Oct. 8, Kidman had already filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences" and "marital difficulties."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban walk red carpet

Court filings list Sept. 30 as their date of separation. (Don Arnold)

Since the news broke, Kidman has shared glimpses of her life on social media — including a post thanking Vogue’s Anna Wintour for her cover shoot. 

She also debuted a new look, sporting bangs reminiscent of her "Big Little Lies" character, while posing with her daughters at Paris Fashion Week.

Nicole Kidman in a bright green gown with flowing sleeves spreads her arms against a yellow background.

Nicole Kidman wears a Maison Margiela Artisanal 2025 gown with Cartier High Jewelry earrings for Vogue. (Carlijn Jacobs/Vogue)

While Kidman faces a vulnerable time in her life, the Hollywood actress said she leans on a close group of friends for support, including Nashville neighbor Reese Witherspoon

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Reese Witherspoon smiles sitting next to Nicole Kidman at awards show

Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon are both friends and neighbors. (John Schearer)

"I can wave from my kitchen to her kitchen!" she told Vogue, adding she’s grateful for what she calls "ride-or-die friendships."

For Kidman, life’s highs and lows — the pain and losses — aren’t just endured, she said; they help fuel her craft.

"I put it in my work. That’s the beauty of what I do," she said. "There’s a place for some of this to explode, implode, process, discover."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending

Close modal

Continue