Nicole Kidman admits public scrutiny can ‘destroy you’ in interview ahead of Keith Urban split

Nicole Kidman is no stranger to the spotlight.

In a candid interview, the Oscar-winning actress shared her advice on handling public scrutiny and online judgment — lessons she’s passing on to her teenage daughters.



When asked about dealing with negativity, Kidman told Vogue, "Literally walk away from it … it will destroy you."

She has encouraged her daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, to, as Vogue described, "follow Taylor Swift’s advice and shake it off."

Sunday Rose, who began modeling last year and has already walked the runway for luxury brand Miu Miu, is learning to navigate fame herself, Kidman said.



"It’s very frightening for me," the mother of four admitted. "[But] I started working at 14, so I don’t really have a leg to stand on."

The "Babygirl" actress shares her two youngest children with Keith Urban. Kidman filed for divorce from Urban on Sept. 30 after 19 years of marriage.

Before marrying Urban in 2006, Kidman was married to Tom Cruise for more than a decade. The two met on the set of "Days of Thunder" in 1989, married the following year and adopted two children, Isabella and Connor, before splitting in 2001.

Meanwhile, Kidman reflected on life’s unpredictable turns in her Vogue cover story.

When asked about life in her 50s, she said, "How many times do you have to be taught that you think you know where your life is going and then it isn’t going in that direction?"



At the time the interview was conducted, Kidman and Urban’s split had not yet been publicized. By the time the Vogue interview was published on Oct. 8, Kidman had already filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences" and "marital difficulties."

Since the news broke, Kidman has shared glimpses of her life on social media — including a post thanking Vogue’s Anna Wintour for her cover shoot.

She also debuted a new look, sporting bangs reminiscent of her "Big Little Lies" character, while posing with her daughters at Paris Fashion Week.

While Kidman faces a vulnerable time in her life, the Hollywood actress said she leans on a close group of friends for support, including Nashville neighbor Reese Witherspoon.

"I can wave from my kitchen to her kitchen!" she told Vogue, adding she’s grateful for what she calls "ride-or-die friendships."



For Kidman, life’s highs and lows — the pain and losses — aren’t just endured, she said; they help fuel her craft.

"I put it in my work. That’s the beauty of what I do," she said. "There’s a place for some of this to explode, implode, process, discover."