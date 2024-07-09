Nicolas Cage never thought he would have three children with three different women

Nicolas Cage is opening up about fatherhood.

In a recent interview with The New Yorker, Cage was honest about what it's like having three children with three different women, telling the outlet, "They’re all different experiences."

"It’s not what I had originally thought would happen when I fell in love or got married – that I would have three different children with three different moms – but nonetheless that’s what’s happened," he explained. "So every child is different. There’s a different kind of level of attention."

The actor shares his eldest son Weston, 33, with his ex Christina Fulton, his middle son Kal-El, 18, with his third wife, Alice Kim, and his 22-month-old daughter, August, with his fifth wife, Riko Shibata.

When asked what he is currently reading or watching, the "National Treasure" star joked he isn't reading as much as he should be, as he is "very immersed in raising [his] daughter." As August is his first daughter, Cage admitted being a girl dad comes with "different levels of worry and protection and taking it into overdrive."

"Being a dad – to me, it’s not an art form, it’s… How do I put this? It’s like breathing," he told The New Yorker. "Everything is about her. You know, I can make a movie or not make a movie. I can’t stop being a dad. With her, it’s life. It’s my survival."

The 57-year-old star married 26-year-old Shibata in a Las Vegas ceremony in February 2021, over a year after the couple first met in Japan while Cage was filming the movie "Prisoners of the Ghostland."

At the time, Cage confirmed they had tied the knot in a statement to Fox News Digital, saying, "It’s true, and we are very happy." A rep for the actor told Fox News Digital they had a "very small and intimate wedding at the Wynn Hotel."

The couple welcomed their daughter in September 2022, which led the actor to reevaluate what his priorities are in life.

"Sixty is coming up. I’d like to read a book a week, I wanna spend more time with my daughter," he told "Entertainment Tonight" in November 2023. "I’m taking more stock of what’s important. Maybe not make quite as many movies."

One of the few projects the actor took on after announcing he intends to cut back is "Longlegs," which is set to premiere on July 12.

In the film, Cage plays a serial killer known as Longlegs. The film's trailer showcases his chill-inducing voice as he portrays the satanic killer. However, the filmmakers decided to keep his transformation into the monster a secret until the film's premiere.

"It's driving people toward a freak show at a circus tent," Osgood Perkins, the film's writer and director, told Entertainment Weekly in June. "We've got the thing behind the curtain, and when there's enough people gathered 'round, we're going to pull the curtain."

Cage added: "The monster is a highly, highly dangerous substance. The way it's moved, unveiled, deployed has to be treated very carefully. Forget about the movie theater blowing up; the whole city could blow up, nay the country, maybe even the world. He is going to change your reality. Your doors of perception are going to open, and your life is not going to be the same."